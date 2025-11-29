Monthly Horoscope December 2025 for Aries to Virgo

Monthly Horoscope December 2025 (Image: Patrika)
Monthly Horoscope December 2025: December, the last month of the year, is bringing a different hue. This month, the movements of Jupiter, Sun, Venus, Mars, Mercury, and Rahu are set to change. Consequently, the fortunes of many zodiac signs are expected to shine. Regarding the planetary positions in December 2025, the divine planet Jupiter will transit into Gemini on December 5th. It will be in retrograde motion at that time. Mars, the commander of the planets, will enter Sagittarius on December 7th. Mercury will change its sign twice this month, first moving into Scorpio and then into Sagittarius. The Sun, the king of planets, will be in Scorpio at the beginning of December but will move into Sagittarius on the 16th. Venus will also leave Scorpio and enter Sagittarius on December 20th. These changes will form various auspicious yogas. On December 2nd, Rahu will clearly enter the Shatabhisha Nakshatra.
Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas states that this month will be beneficial for many zodiac signs. Now, let's find out the monthly horoscopes for signs from Aries to Virgo, and also which auspicious yogas—Mangal Aditya, Shukra Aditya, Budha Aditya, Vipreet, Navpancham, Gajakesari, Samasaptak, and Kendra Trikon—will be formed this month.
For the natives of Aries, the last month of the year, December, is going to be extremely auspicious and fruitful. If we overlook a brief period, you will experience happiness and good fortune throughout the month. Journeys undertaken this month for career and business purposes will prove auspicious and lead to desired success. If you are involved in business, plans for business expansion are likely to materialise this month.
In the middle of the month, you might close a significant business deal. Your wish to start a new venture could also be fulfilled during this period. From a career perspective, this month brings good luck for you. Unemployed individuals will find their desired employment. A close friend or relative might prove very helpful in this regard. Those already employed will see an increase in their position and prestige. In terms of relationships, you need to be very cautious this month of those who try to disrupt the love and harmony within your family.
A major concern related to your children might be resolved this month. During the second week of the month, there could be disagreements with family members over some issue. Their behaviour towards you might seem altered during this time. However, you will soon succeed in resolving matters through communication. Love and marital relationships will remain sweet amidst minor disagreements. In the latter half of the month, a significant achievement in career or business is possible. Be particularly cautious about seasonal illnesses in the middle of the month.
Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa.
For the natives of Taurus, the beginning of the last month of the year might be a bit challenging. In the first week of December, unexpected significant expenses could arise, potentially disrupting your budget. This month, you will need to put in extra effort and hard work to improve your financial situation. Disputes related to land and property could become a cause for concern during this period.
However, from the second week of December, you will start finding relief from problems related to life and finances. If your relationships with loved ones had soured over some issue, they are likely to mend with the help of an elder. From a health perspective, the first half of the month will be somewhat fluctuating. During this time, you might suffer physically and mentally due to seasonal illnesses or the resurgence of an old ailment. Salaried individuals should avoid any kind of negligence in their work this month, as it could damage their reputation with seniors at the workplace.
In the latter half of December, you might meet influential people who will help you progress in your career and business. You could enter into a significant agreement during this period. You will find relief from court cases. The opposing party might initiate a settlement themselves. Court decisions could favour you. Love relationships will remain sweet. You will experience good tuning with your love partner. Married life will be happy.
Remedy: Recite the Shiva Chalisa.
December will bring significant changes for the natives of Gemini. This month, you will witness considerable changes in your career and business. If you are employed and planning a change in your workplace, your wish will be fulfilled this month. Similarly, if you are a businessman, you might make significant changes in your business for greater profit and progress this month. Working women are likely to achieve special success this month.
If you are employed, your position and prestige will increase in the first half of the month. This month will be particularly auspicious for those involved in overseas business. In the second week of the month, you might suddenly be burdened with a significant responsibility. Due to career and business commitments, you might pay less attention to your personal relationships during this time. Disagreements with family members could arise over some matter. Your love life might also face some issues due to misunderstandings. People of Gemini sign might experience bone or dental problems during this period.
From the middle of the month, you will see some reduction in your problems. The bitterness in relationships will resolve with the help of a well-wisher. Business will also get back on track. Salaried individuals will re-establish their credibility through their hard work. This auspiciousness in life will continue until the end of the month.
Remedy: Chant the Gayatri Mantra.
December will be a month of mixed results for the natives of Cancer. You will need to proceed with great caution in every step throughout this month. The beginning of the month will be quite challenging for you. You might face struggles on the career and business front. During this time, those you expect help from might not come through on time, leaving you disheartened. You might experience increased anger during this period.
From a business perspective, the first half of December will not be favourable. You might face a market slowdown. You will experience financial pressure along with work commitments. You could face some significant expenses this month, which might even necessitate taking loans.
In the second week of the month, even your small tasks will be completed only after considerable effort. In the middle of the month, if you approach your work systematically and with full dedication, you are likely to achieve success and financial gains. However, you will need to be very careful in financial transactions during this time. The latter half of the month might bring relief. Love relationships will deepen. You will receive special support from your in-laws. Married life will be happy.
Remedy: Recite the Shiv Mahimna Stotra.
For the natives of Leo, the last month of the year will be mixed. The latter half of December will be much more auspicious for you compared to the first half. At the beginning of the month, you might face various obstacles in your work. Therefore, do not be negligent in any task. A mistake or negligence by employed individuals could prove costly for them during this time. You might decide to change your job due to adverse circumstances at the workplace. Leo natives should avoid long-distance travel this month. If travel is absolutely necessary, undertake it with great caution and take good care of your health and belongings.
In the second week of the month, your expenses might increase unexpectedly. In the middle of the month, if you do not plan your work systematically, you could suffer significant losses not only in your career but also in your business. Leo natives need to avoid laziness and arrogance during this period.
In the latter half of December, you will earn desired income in your business through your intelligence and wisdom. Your good luck will work, and you will receive full support and cooperation not only from outside but also from family members at home. Do not harbour unnecessary pride in love relationships and respect your love partner's feelings.
Remedy: Recite the Narayan Kavach.
The beginning of December will be quite splendid for the natives of Virgo. You will experience full support from luck at the start of the month. Whatever you undertake, you will find success and profit in it. Virgo natives should focus on their important tasks in the first half of December, as your luck might not be as favourable in the latter half.
In the first half of the month, money stuck in a plan or business will be recovered unexpectedly. Your reputation in the market will increase during this period. This time will be extremely auspicious and profitable for those involved in overseas work. Unemployed Virgo natives might find their desired employment during this period. Those already employed will experience favourable conditions at the workplace. Seniors might praise your work and increase your position and responsibilities. Unmarried individuals might get engaged this month, while those already married could be blessed with children.
In the latter half of the month, you might have disagreements with your life or love partner over some issue. Difficulties in love relationships and married life will become a cause for concern, which will also impact your work. Virgo natives will need to avoid anger and arguments during this adverse time to prevent losses.
Remedy: Recite the Ganapati Atharvashirsha.
