Monthly Horoscope December 2025 for Aries to Virgo

Monthly Horoscope December 2025: December, the last month of the year, is bringing a different hue. This month, the movements of Jupiter, Sun, Venus, Mars, Mercury, and Rahu are set to change. Consequently, the fortunes of many zodiac signs are expected to shine. Regarding the planetary positions in December 2025, the divine planet Jupiter will transit into Gemini on December 5th. It will be in retrograde motion at that time. Mars, the commander of the planets, will enter Sagittarius on December 7th. Mercury will change its sign twice this month, first moving into Scorpio and then into Sagittarius. The Sun, the king of planets, will be in Scorpio at the beginning of December but will move into Sagittarius on the 16th. Venus will also leave Scorpio and enter Sagittarius on December 20th. These changes will form various auspicious yogas. On December 2nd, Rahu will clearly enter the Shatabhisha Nakshatra.