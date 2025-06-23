scriptMuharram 2025: Expected Dates and Significance | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Muharram 2025: Expected Dates and Significance

The Islamic Hijri calendar’s first month, Muharram, may begin on June 27th, 2025. Read the full story.

Jun 23, 2025 / 05:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Muharram 2025 Date: Muharram holds immense significance in Islam. It is the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, with Ashura falling on its tenth day. In 2025, the holy month of Muharram is expected to commence on 27 June 2025. Ashura is then anticipated to be observed on 6 July 2025, the tenth day of Muharram. However, the exact dates are subject to the sighting of the new moon; the definitive dates will be announced following its appearance.

When will Muharram 2025 begin?

According to the Islamic calendar, Muharram 2025 will begin with the sighting of the new moon on the night of 26 or 27 June. The commencement of the new Islamic year will coincide with the moon sighting. It is important to note that Islamic months are lunar, and therefore the precise date is determined only upon the sighting of the new moon.

Ashura Date: 5 or 6 July

The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura, considered an extremely sacred and emotionally significant day in Islam. In 2025, Ashura is likely to fall on either 5 or 6 July. Given that the moon is typically sighted a day later in India, Ashura may be observed on 6 July 2025, a Sunday. However, if the moon is not sighted and Muharram begins on 28 June, then Ashura would fall on 7 July.

What do Muslims do during Muharram?

The month of Muharram is primarily observed as a period of mourning and grief. During this month, Muslims express their sorrow by wearing black clothing. Many also observe fasts, as it is believed that Imam Hussain and his companions perished in the tragedy of Karbala while suffering from hunger and thirst.
A large number of people gather for tazias (processions) and participate in mourning rituals. They commemorate the events of Karbala, engaging in practices such as chest-beating (matam) and paying homage to the sacrifice of Imam Hussain. This day inspires devotion to sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering commitment to truth.

