Muharram 2025: Expected Dates and Significance

When will Muharram 2025 begin? According to the Islamic calendar, Muharram 2025 will begin with the sighting of the new moon on the night of 26 or 27 June. The commencement of the new Islamic year will coincide with the moon sighting. It is important to note that Islamic months are lunar, and therefore the precise date is determined only upon the sighting of the new moon.

Ashura Date: 5 or 6 July The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura, considered an extremely sacred and emotionally significant day in Islam. In 2025, Ashura is likely to fall on either 5 or 6 July. Given that the moon is typically sighted a day later in India, Ashura may be observed on 6 July 2025, a Sunday. However, if the moon is not sighted and Muharram begins on 28 June, then Ashura would fall on 7 July.

What do Muslims do during Muharram? The month of Muharram is primarily observed as a period of mourning and grief. During this month, Muslims express their sorrow by wearing black clothing. Many also observe fasts, as it is believed that Imam Hussain and his companions perished in the tragedy of Karbala while suffering from hunger and thirst.

A large number of people gather for tazias (processions) and participate in mourning rituals. They commemorate the events of Karbala, engaging in practices such as chest-beating (matam) and paying homage to the sacrifice of Imam Hussain. This day inspires devotion to sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering commitment to truth.