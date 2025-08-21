Navratri 2025: 10-Day Shardiya Navratri Begins September 22nd

Navratri 2025: According to the Hindu Panchang, Sharad Navratri is celebrated every year from Pratipada to Dashami tithi in the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. Usually, this festival lasts for 9 days, but in 2025, a special yog is forming, extending Navratri to 10 days instead of 9. According to astrologer and tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, due to the extension of the tithis, Navratri will be celebrated from 22 September to 2 October 2025. Coincidentally, Dussehra (Vijayadashami) will also be celebrated on the same day.
This year, the Triteeya tithi is extending. This means that the Triteeya tithi will fall on both 24 and 25 September. This is the reason why Navratri will be one day longer. A similar yog occurred in 2024, when Navratri also lasted for 10 days.
According to scriptures, Navratri begins with Ashwin Shukla Pratipada. The Pratipada tithi will begin at 1.24 am on 21 September. After 11.55 am on 22 September, the Hasta Nakshatra will prevail, which is considered auspicious for Ghatasthapana. Shukla Yoga will also be present on this day, which is extremely beneficial for sadhana and puja.
This time, Navratri is starting on a Monday. According to astrology, when Navratri begins on a Monday, Mother Durga's vehicle is an elephant. The arrival of the Mother on an elephant symbolises happiness, prosperity, peace, and a bountiful harvest. This implies a strong possibility of good rainfall and agricultural production in the country this year.
Navratri is usually 9 days long, but this time it will last for 10 days. An extra day will give devotees more time for sadhana, fasting, and worshipping the Goddess. According to astrology, this time is an excellent opportunity for self-purification and receiving divine grace.
According to religious texts, Navratri is not just a festival of fasting or rituals, but a symbol of feminine power and the worship of the Goddess. By worshipping different forms of the Mother each day, devotees achieve peace, prosperity, and success in life.