Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Navratri 2025: 10-Day Shardiya Navratri Begins September 22nd

The Shardiya Navratri festival will commence on 22 September and conclude on 2 October with Dussehra. Read the full story to know.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

Navratri 2025
Navratri 2025 (Photo- ChatGPT)

Navratri 2025: According to the Hindu Panchang, Sharad Navratri is celebrated every year from Pratipada to Dashami tithi in the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. Usually, this festival lasts for 9 days, but in 2025, a special yog is forming, extending Navratri to 10 days instead of 9. According to astrologer and tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, due to the extension of the tithis, Navratri will be celebrated from 22 September to 2 October 2025. Coincidentally, Dussehra (Vijayadashami) will also be celebrated on the same day.

Why the Extended Navratri Days?

This year, the Triteeya tithi is extending. This means that the Triteeya tithi will fall on both 24 and 25 September. This is the reason why Navratri will be one day longer. A similar yog occurred in 2024, when Navratri also lasted for 10 days.

Auspicious Muhurat for Ghatasthapana

According to scriptures, Navratri begins with Ashwin Shukla Pratipada. The Pratipada tithi will begin at 1.24 am on 21 September. After 11.55 am on 22 September, the Hasta Nakshatra will prevail, which is considered auspicious for Ghatasthapana. Shukla Yoga will also be present on this day, which is extremely beneficial for sadhana and puja.

Main Ghatasthapana Muhurat

  • Amrit Muhurat: 6:19 am to 7:49 am
  • Shubh Muhurat: 9:14 am to 10:49 am
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 11:55 am to 12:43 pm

Mother Durga's Vehicle and Auspicious Signs

This time, Navratri is starting on a Monday. According to astrology, when Navratri begins on a Monday, Mother Durga's vehicle is an elephant. The arrival of the Mother on an elephant symbolises happiness, prosperity, peace, and a bountiful harvest. This implies a strong possibility of good rainfall and agricultural production in the country this year.

Why is the 10-Day Sharad Navratri Special?

Navratri is usually 9 days long, but this time it will last for 10 days. An extra day will give devotees more time for sadhana, fasting, and worshipping the Goddess. According to astrology, this time is an excellent opportunity for self-purification and receiving divine grace.

Significance of Sharad Navratri

According to religious texts, Navratri is not just a festival of fasting or rituals, but a symbol of feminine power and the worship of the Goddess. By worshipping different forms of the Mother each day, devotees achieve peace, prosperity, and success in life.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Festival Vrat

Navratra

navratri

religion

Published on:

21 Aug 2025 04:47 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Navratri 2025: 10-Day Shardiya Navratri Begins September 22nd
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.