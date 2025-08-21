Navratri 2025: 10-Day Shardiya Navratri Begins September 22nd

Navratri 2025: According to the Hindu Panchang, Sharad Navratri is celebrated every year from Pratipada to Dashami tithi in the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. Usually, this festival lasts for 9 days, but in 2025, a special yog is forming, extending Navratri to 10 days instead of 9. According to astrologer and tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, due to the extension of the tithis, Navratri will be celebrated from 22 September to 2 October 2025. Coincidentally, Dussehra (Vijayadashami) will also be celebrated on the same day.