Navratri 2025: Auspicious 1-Hour, 56-Minute Muhurat for Ghatasthapana on Day 1

According to the Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will begin at 01:23 AM on 22 September and will last until 02:55 AM on 23 September. Therefore, the first day of Navratri will be celebrated on 22 September. On this day, people formally perform Ghat or Kalash Sthapana, which marks the beginning of the nine-day worship of Mother Durga. Ghatasthapana is also called Kalash Sthapana.