Navratri 2025: Auspicious 1-Hour, 56-Minute Muhurat for Ghatasthapana on Day 1

First day of Navratri Time 2025: Navratri, one of the major Hindu festivals, is entirely dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. Devotees continuously worship Mother Durga for nine days and nights. Mother Durga is the supreme, infinite source of energy. During these days, nine different forms of Mother Durga are worshipped.
This year's Sharad Navratri begins on Monday, 22 September. This time, Navratri will last for 10 days, and the special thing is that it is starting in Shukla Yoga and Brahma Yoga, which are considered very auspicious.
According to the Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will begin at 01:23 AM on 22 September and will last until 02:55 AM on 23 September. Therefore, the first day of Navratri will be celebrated on 22 September. On this day, people formally perform Ghat or Kalash Sthapana, which marks the beginning of the nine-day worship of Mother Durga. Ghatasthapana is also called Kalash Sthapana.
According to religious belief, the first one-third part of the Pratipada Tithi is considered the most auspicious time for Kalash Sthapana. On this day, people worship Mother Durga, chant mantras, perform remedies, and offer bhog to receive her blessings.
Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 06:09 AM to 08:06 AM
– Take a holy bath after waking up.
– Clean your home, especially the puja room where you intend to set up the puja place, and prepare it for the remaining days of worship.
– Before starting the puja process, wear clean and beautiful clothes.
– Gather all the puja materials, including flowers, fruits, kumkum or sindoor, paan, supari, cardamom, coconut, incense sticks, Ganga jal, an earthen lamp, ghee from a desi cow, and makeup items.
– Place the idol of Goddess Durga on a wooden plank and then sprinkle Ganga jal around it.
– Decorate the idol with garlands and makeup items, apply kumkum or sindoor, light a lamp with desi ghee, and offer paan with five types of seasonal fruits, supari, cloves, and cardamom.
– Place a coconut on top of a Kalash, which should be decorated with mango leaves and a red sacred thread called Kalava.
– After this, put grains (jowar) in an earthen pot filled with soil. Now cover it with a plate. Recite Durga Saptshati and offer a lotus and hibiscus flower to Goddess Shailputri.
– Be sure to perform the aarti of Mother Durga before breaking the fast.
– Sama ki Kheer, Sabudana Tikki, fried potatoes, and other food items are often used by devotees to break their fast.
– Because fruits are believed to purify the body, mind, and soul, some devotees consume only them to break their fast.