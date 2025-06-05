Nirjala Ekadashi 2025: Two-Day Observance, Dates, Auspicious Times, Dos and Don'ts

The special thing is that this year Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed for two days. On the first day, it will be Smarta Nirjala Ekadashi, and on the second day, it will be for Vaishnavas. Furthermore, this fast will be observed during a very auspicious conjunction, increasing its significance. On Bhimseni Ekadashi, the conjunction of Hasta Nakshatra and Ravi Yoga along with Siddha Yoga is forming.

When is Nirjala Ekadashi According to astrologer Neetika Sharma, the Nirjala Ekadashi fast is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month. This year, the Ekadashi Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha will begin on June 5th, 2025, at 2:15 AM (i.e., early morning of June 6th) and will last until 4:47 AM on June 7th.

Since the Tithi rises on June 6th, the fast will be observed on this day. However, since the Udaya Tithi is also on June 7th, Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed for two days. On the first day, Smarta, Grihastha, and Vaishnava devotees will observe the Nirjala Ekadashi fast.

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Smarta: Friday, June 6th, 2025

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Vaishnava: Saturday, June 7th, 2025 Auspicious Yoga on Nirjala Ekadashi According to astrologer Neetika Sharma, several auspicious yogas are forming on Nirjala Ekadashi this year. Shiva Yoga will last throughout the day until 9:39 PM. After this, Siddha Yoga will begin. Along with this, Tripushkar Yoga is from 3:56 PM to 5:24 AM the next day. In addition, on Bhimseni Ekadashi, the conjunction of Hasta Nakshatra and Ravi Yoga along with Siddha Yoga is forming.

Nirjala Ekadashi Fast to be Observed for Two Days Astrologer Neetika Sharma explained that this fast is mostly observed for one day, but this time it is being celebrated for two days. On June 6th, the Ekadashi fast will be observed in Hasta Nakshatra. On June 7th, the fast will be observed in Chitra Nakshatra, which is considered highly auspicious. In fact, on June 6th, householders will observe the fast. And on June 7th, those belonging to the Vaishnava sect, i.e., sadhus and saints, will observe the fast.

Things to Do on Nirjala Ekadashi 1. On Nirjala Ekadashi, mixing saffron in milk and performing Abhishek brings the grace of Lord Vishnu. 2. Reciting Vishnu Sahasranama on Nirjala Ekadashi eliminates all the defects in the horoscope.

3. Using yellow items in the offering to Lord Vishnu on Nirjala Ekadashi brings wealth. 4. Reciting the Gita while sitting in front of the idol of Lord Vishnu on Nirjala Ekadashi receives the blessings of ancestors.

5. The worship of Lord Vishnu is not complete without Tulsi. Therefore, on Nirjala Ekadashi, definitely use Tulsi in the offering to Lord Vishnu. But pluck the Tulsi before Ekadashi and keep it with purity.

Things to Avoid on Nirjala Ekadashi 1. Astrologer Neetika Sharma said that Mata Tulsi is called Vishnu Priya. According to the scriptures, water should not be offered to Tulsi on Ekadashi. This makes one a participant in sin because Tulsi also observes a Nirjala fast on this day.

2. Also, do not offer Akshat (unbroken rice grains) in the worship of Vishnu. Rice is prohibited in the worship of Shrihari. Ganga Snan holds great significance on Ekadashi. A large number of people throng the Ganga ghats on this day. (Photo Credit: Freepik) Nirjala Ekadashi Puja Vidhi 1. Wake up early in the morning, complete your ablutions, and light a lamp in the home temple.

2. Perform Abhishek of Lord Vishnu with Ganga water, offer flowers and Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu. If possible, observe a fast on this day. 3. Perform the aarti of the Lord, offer bhog (offering) to the Lord. Take special care that only sattvic things are offered to the Lord. Be sure to include Tulsi in the offering to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Lord Vishnu does not accept offerings without Tulsi.

4. On this holy day, worship Mata Lakshmi along with Lord Vishnu. Meditate on the Lord as much as possible on this day. On Ekadashi, there is a provision for worshipping Lord Surya, Vishnu, and Mother Lakshmi along with Ganga Snan. (Photo Credit: Freepik) Nirjala Ekadashi Fast Method 1. Wake up early in the morning, after performing your daily rituals, take a bath and resolve to observe the fast. After this, worship Lord Vishnu.

2. Throughout the day, one should remember, meditate, and chant the name of God. After keeping the fast for the whole day and night, the next morning after sunrise, one should worship and donate or feed the poor and Brahmins.

3. After this, one should also take Prasad after offering bhog to God. ‘Bhima’ Observed the Nirjala Ekadashi Fast Astrologer Neetika Sharma explained that according to an ancient story, once during the time of the Mahabharata, Pandu’s son Bhima asked Maharshi Ved Vyas – Oh most respectable sage! All the people of my family observe Ekadashi fast, and they also tell me to observe the fast.

But I cannot stay hungry, so please tell me how the fruits of Ekadashi can be obtained without fasting. At Bhima’s request, Ved Vyas said – Son! You observe a Nirjala fast on the Ekadashi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha. On this day, one has to give up both food and water.

Whoever remains without drinking water from sunrise on Ekadashi Tithi to sunrise on Dwadashi Tithi and observes the Nirjala fast with true faith, receives the fruits of all the Ekadashis in a year by observing this one Ekadashi fast. Then Bhima followed the orders of Vyas Ji and observed the Nirjala Ekadashi fast. That is why it is also called Bhimseni Ekadashi.