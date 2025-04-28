scriptParshuram Jayanti 2025: Offer These Items According to Your Zodiac Sign for Prosperity | Latest News | Patrika News
Parshuram Jayanti 2025: Offer These Items According to Your Zodiac Sign for Prosperity

Parshuram Jayanti 2025: Parshuram Jayanti will be celebrated on April 29th. On this day, offering things dear to Lord Parshuram, according to one’s zodiac sign, is believed to alleviate life’s difficulties and bring happiness and prosperity. Learn what auspicious offerings correspond to your zodiac sign.

Apr 28, 2025 / 05:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Parshuram Jayanti 2025: Lord Parshuram was born on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in Vaishakh, during the Pradosh Kaal. Religious belief holds that worshipping Lord Parshuram on this day removes all life’s troubles and brings happiness and prosperity. This year, Parshuram Jayanti will be celebrated on 29 April 2025.
According to astrology, offering things dear to Lord Parshuram according to one’s zodiac sign ensures the quick attainment of his blessings. Let’s find out what people of each zodiac sign should offer on Parshuram Jayanti.

Aries

Those born under the Aries sign should worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Parshuram in the morning. They should offer red flowers and yellow sandalwood. This will increase happiness, peace and prosperity in the home.

Taurus

Taurus individuals should offer white flowers and a pitcher of milk to Lord Parshuram. This remedy will bring happiness to the home and strengthen the financial situation.

Gemini

Gemini natives should offer green flowers and honey. This can resolve long-standing problems and infuse positive energy into life.

Cancer

Cancerians should worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Parshuram and offer white flowers and yellow sandalwood. This remedy will maintain peace in the home and provide relief from all problems.

Leo

Leo natives should offer red flowers and honey to Lord Parshuram. This will increase love and harmony in the family and bring desired successes.

Virgo

Virgo individuals should worship Lord Parshuram and offer green flowers and sandalwood. By this remedy, with the grace of the deity, there will be prosperity in the family and new opportunities in life.

Libra

Libra natives should offer white flowers and milk. This will gradually reduce ongoing problems at home and create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

Scorpio

Scorpios should offer red flowers and sandalwood. This will bring prosperity to the home, increase sweetness in relationships, and create opportunities for financial gain.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius natives should offer red flowers and honey to Lord Parshuram. This will bring special blessings from God and maintain peace and contentment in family life.

Capricorn

Capricorns should offer green flowers and sandalwood to Lord Parshuram. This remedy will remove financial worries and create an atmosphere of happiness and prosperity in the family.

Aquarius

Aquarius natives should offer white flowers and milk. This can fulfil long-pending desires and bring new opportunities in life.

Pisces

Pisces individuals should offer green flowers and honey to Lord Parshuram. This will increase love, harmony and peace in life and remove any ongoing family disputes.

