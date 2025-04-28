Parshuram Jayanti 2025: Offer These Items According to Your Zodiac Sign for Prosperity

According to astrology, offering things dear to Lord Parshuram according to one’s zodiac sign ensures the quick attainment of his blessings. Let’s find out what people of each zodiac sign should offer on Parshuram Jayanti.

Aries Those born under the Aries sign should worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Parshuram in the morning. They should offer red flowers and yellow sandalwood. This will increase happiness, peace and prosperity in the home.

Taurus Taurus individuals should offer white flowers and a pitcher of milk to Lord Parshuram. This remedy will bring happiness to the home and strengthen the financial situation. Gemini Gemini natives should offer green flowers and honey. This can resolve long-standing problems and infuse positive energy into life.

Cancer Cancerians should worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Parshuram and offer white flowers and yellow sandalwood. This remedy will maintain peace in the home and provide relief from all problems. Leo Leo natives should offer red flowers and honey to Lord Parshuram. This will increase love and harmony in the family and bring desired successes.

Virgo Virgo individuals should worship Lord Parshuram and offer green flowers and sandalwood. By this remedy, with the grace of the deity, there will be prosperity in the family and new opportunities in life.

Libra Libra natives should offer white flowers and milk. This will gradually reduce ongoing problems at home and create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. Scorpio Scorpios should offer red flowers and sandalwood. This will bring prosperity to the home, increase sweetness in relationships, and create opportunities for financial gain.

Sagittarius Sagittarius natives should offer red flowers and honey to Lord Parshuram. This will bring special blessings from God and maintain peace and contentment in family life. Capricorn Capricorns should offer green flowers and sandalwood to Lord Parshuram. This remedy will remove financial worries and create an atmosphere of happiness and prosperity in the family.