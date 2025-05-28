Ram Mandir: Schedule for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Released

Main Rituals to Commence from June 3rd The formal Pran Pratishtha ceremony will begin at the Ram Mandir on June 3rd. On this day, Vedic acharyas (priests) will perform the Puja (worship) of the Yagna Mandap (sacrificial altar), Panchaang Pujan (five-element worship), Yagna Mandap Pujan, invocation of deities, Graha Yagna (planetary sacrifice), Agni Sthapana (establishment of sacred fire), and Havan (fire sacrifice). The Jaladhivas (water immersion) of the idols will also commence on this day. A Palki Yatra (palanquin procession) will be held on June 4th, along with various other Adhivas (consecration) ceremonies.

Main ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony on June 5th According to information received from the Trust, the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Darbar (court of Ram) is scheduled for June 5th, on the Dashami Tithi (tenth day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Jyeshtha month, coinciding with Ganga Dussehra. This date is also considered the beginning of the Dwapar Yuga and the descent of the Ganga River, further increasing its significance.