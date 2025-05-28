scriptRam Mandir: Schedule for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Ram Mandir: Schedule for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Released

A three-day religious ceremony will commence on 2 June, culminating in the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Darbar within the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 5 June. The ceremony will follow Vedic traditions and include various religious events.

May 28, 2025 / 05:28 pm

Patrika Desk

राम मंदिर में 5 जून को होगी राम दरबार की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा, फोटो: एक्स
Ram Mandir: Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has stated that all preparations for this historic event are in the final stages.

The event will commence on May 31st with the installation and Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of the Narmadeshwar Shivalinga at the Shiva temple. Following this, on June 2nd, a grand Kalash Yatra (procession of water pots) will be taken out from the Sarayu riverbank to the Ram Mandir.

Main Rituals to Commence from June 3rd

The formal Pran Pratishtha ceremony will begin at the Ram Mandir on June 3rd. On this day, Vedic acharyas (priests) will perform the Puja (worship) of the Yagna Mandap (sacrificial altar), Panchaang Pujan (five-element worship), Yagna Mandap Pujan, invocation of deities, Graha Yagna (planetary sacrifice), Agni Sthapana (establishment of sacred fire), and Havan (fire sacrifice). The Jaladhivas (water immersion) of the idols will also commence on this day. A Palki Yatra (palanquin procession) will be held on June 4th, along with various other Adhivas (consecration) ceremonies.

Main ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony on June 5th

According to information received from the Trust, the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Darbar (court of Ram) is scheduled for June 5th, on the Dashami Tithi (tenth day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Jyeshtha month, coinciding with Ganga Dussehra. This date is also considered the beginning of the Dwapar Yuga and the descent of the Ganga River, further increasing its significance.

CM Yogi to Attend

On this day, the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Darbar, Lakshman Ji, and seven deities in the seven temples on the first floor of the Ram Mandir will be performed. These idols have already been brought to Ayodhya and installed in the temple. A total of 101 learned acharyas from Ayodhya and Kashi will participate in this auspicious event. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, will be the chief guest at this event. In addition, approximately 20 saints and religious leaders, 15 prominent householders, and other officials of the Trust are also invited.

