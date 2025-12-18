Saturn’s Direct Transit to Bring Financial Boon for These 4 Zodiac Signs for the Next 7 Months

The first half of 2026, i.e., the first six months of the year, can prove to be very auspicious for Capricorn natives. Your confidence at the workplace will be strong, and you will receive full support from your colleagues. Income will increase, and you will also succeed in saving money. You will remain safe from injuries and accidents. You will achieve victory over your enemies. You will succeed in winning people's hearts with your creative skills and excellent behaviour.