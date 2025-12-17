Today’s Tarot Horoscope December 18, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today, December 18, 2025, Thursday, is extremely important from a spiritual and astrological perspective. On the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Paush, the Moon is in Scorpio, and the Sun is in Sagittarius. This planetary alignment, combined with the Tarot cards, is opening doors to golden opportunities for some zodiac signs. While Taurus and Leo natives have strong prospects for position, prestige, and financial gains, Aries and Sagittarius individuals need to reconsider their strategies today. Let's find out from Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Nitika Sharma what the cards indicate for your zodiac sign today.