Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Tarot Horoscope December 18, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Know about your day according to your zodiac sign by Astrologer Nitika Sharma.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

Image: Patrika

Today, December 18, 2025, Thursday, is extremely important from a spiritual and astrological perspective. On the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Paush, the Moon is in Scorpio, and the Sun is in Sagittarius. This planetary alignment, combined with the Tarot cards, is opening doors to golden opportunities for some zodiac signs. While Taurus and Leo natives have strong prospects for position, prestige, and financial gains, Aries and Sagittarius individuals need to reconsider their strategies today. Let's find out from Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Nitika Sharma what the cards indicate for your zodiac sign today.

Aries Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Aries natives should try to understand the root cause of all problems they are facing in their workplace. If you don't, you will remain troubled. Today, you will be seen deliberating extensively on investments. You are advised to consider this matter wisely. Also, discussions will take place today regarding plans for starting new work.

Taurus Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Taurus natives will be continuously striving to fulfil their desires today. Not only this, but you will achieve significant success today. There are also indications of a promotion today. You will gain respect and honour.

Gemini Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that the rights of Gemini natives will increase today. Management-related tasks will bring you success. Your entire focus will be on making plans and implementing them correctly. Today, you will benefit from the help of your colleagues.

Cancer Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Cancer natives will receive full support from all family members today. Senior officials are advised to benefit from their experiences today and refrain from engaging in any arguments. Businessmen will try to expand their network to grow their business. The day looks very good financially.

Leo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Leo natives will focus their attention like research to resolve the difficulties in their workplace. Today, salaried individuals will easily complete their tasks. The time is very good for you in financial matters today. You will easily gain wealth today.

Virgo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that today will be a very excellent day for Virgo natives. Businessmen will receive special benefits today. Not only this, but your confidence will be high today. With this confidence, you will easily complete all difficult tasks. The day will be good for earnings.

Libra Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that the relationship of Libra natives with senior officials will improve. You will achieve your goals by properly following your daily routine. The day will be very good for you in terms of wealth, property, and earnings. There is a possibility of financial gain from government sources.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Scorpio natives will succeed in accelerating their work according to their plans today. You will work with a plan to complete export-related tasks. It is a good time financially. Natives seeking a change in their workplace will also benefit.

Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Sagittarius natives will need to put in a lot of effort to complete all their tasks. However, people working in private jobs will have to struggle a lot to complete government work today. You are advised today that it is very important for you to understand the difference between self-respect and ego for now.

Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that travel possibilities are arising for Capricorn natives today. You will achieve success in reaching your goals by overcoming all difficulties in the workplace through your prowess. Today will be a very favourable day for you. The day is also very good for financial gains.

Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that there will be a unique confidence in the conversation of Aquarius natives today. People in society and at the workplace will be amazed by your confidence. The money you invested in the past will be fruitful for you today, as you will receive financial benefits from old investments.

Pisces Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that the day will be very good for Pisces natives. Your aura will increase today. You will think equally for everyone and work for the benefit of all. The time is also good financially.

Published on:

17 Dec 2025 05:54 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Tarot Horoscope December 18, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

