Today’s Tarot Horoscope 19 December 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
December 19, 2025, Friday, is a day of great spiritual and astrological significance. Today is Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Paush, with the Sun in Sagittarius and the Moon in Scorpio. Amidst this special planetary alignment, the mysterious signs of Tarot cards are showing a new path for the future. Today, the influence of 'The Emperor' will bring victory to Aries, while the presence of 'The Moon' advises Pisces to exercise caution. Let's find out in detail from Tarot card reader and astrologer Neetika Sharma whether today's cards bring good luck for your zodiac sign or signal you to proceed with care.
Tarot card calculations indicate that today does not appear to be particularly special for Aries individuals. Today is a day to proceed with caution. Both employed individuals and business owners will seem to be in a relaxed mood. You will try to complete all your tasks over the phone today. However, your expenses are likely to be quite high today.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Taurus natives will be very busy with social work today. Additionally, someone like a mentor will prove helpful in completing tasks. With their assistance, several of your tasks will be accomplished today. Pay attention to your financial situation today and spend money only after creating a budget.
According to Tarot card calculations, the day will be excellent for Gemini natives working in the financial sector. Furthermore, for those in this sign engaged in export-related work, the day will prove very beneficial. You will strive to cleverly eliminate your enemies. The financial outlook is favourable.
Tarot card calculations indicate that the minds of Cancer natives will be somewhat troubled today. You may fall victim to your enemies' conspiracies today, so proceed with caution. Additionally, your relationships with friends might deteriorate today, so choose your words very carefully.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Leo natives will receive opportunities for progress in their jobs and businesses today. You will also succeed in completing your planned tasks within the stipulated time. Avoid rushing your work, as haste can increase difficulties.
According to Tarot card calculations, today will be a very excellent day for Virgo natives. You will try to gather evidence against your enemies to defeat them. Moreover, with your sharp intellect, you will succeed in subduing your enemies.
Tarot card calculations indicate that today will be very fortunate for Libra natives. All your tasks will be completed with ease and smoothness. It is also a good day to start new ventures. However, today might strain your relationships with family members. There is a possibility of travel for you today.
Tarot card calculations suggest that today will be a bit challenging for Scorpio natives. Do not undertake any task today without careful consideration. You will need to build extensive networks to earn money today.
Tarot card calculations indicate that your enemies might create some difficult situations for Sagittarius natives today. Due to your self-centred behaviour, you may face displeasure from close friends. Today will prove fruitful in financial matters, and you will make significant savings.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Capricorn natives will receive many good opportunities one after another in their workplace. Overthinking these opportunities might cause you to miss out. Professional activities at home will continue to go well. By choosing your words carefully, you can avoid confusion in conversations.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Aquarius natives may face considerable difficulties in their work today. The day will be very favourable for those involved in insurance and financial planning. It is a good day for accumulating wealth.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Pisces natives will be successful in finding solutions to problems with their cleverness. People will feel envious of your success and may spread malicious rumours. The truth will eventually come out to everyone. The financial outlook is favourable.
Big NewsView All
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending