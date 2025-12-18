Today’s Tarot Horoscope 19 December 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

December 19, 2025, Friday, is a day of great spiritual and astrological significance. Today is Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Paush, with the Sun in Sagittarius and the Moon in Scorpio. Amidst this special planetary alignment, the mysterious signs of Tarot cards are showing a new path for the future. Today, the influence of 'The Emperor' will bring victory to Aries, while the presence of 'The Moon' advises Pisces to exercise caution. Let's find out in detail from Tarot card reader and astrologer Neetika Sharma whether today's cards bring good luck for your zodiac sign or signal you to proceed with care.