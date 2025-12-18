Solar Eclipse 2026 in India: When and Will it Affect the Country?

First Solar Eclipse

The first solar eclipse of 2026 is scheduled to occur on February 17, 2026. This eclipse will take place on the Amavasya (new moon) tithi of the Phalgun month in the Shatabhisha Nakshatra. This solar eclipse will be an annular solar eclipse. In common language, this is also known as a 'Ring of Fire' eclipse. During an annular solar eclipse, the Moon comes directly in front of the Sun, but its size is smaller than the Sun. During this eclipse, only the outer bright part of the Sun is visible, appearing to shine like fire.