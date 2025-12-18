Solar Eclipse 2026 in India: When and Will it Affect the Country?

Solar Eclipse 2026 (Image: Patrika)
A solar eclipse is an astronomical event of great scientific and religious significance. In astrology, an eclipse is considered an event during which many activities are prohibited. The effect of an eclipse is also observed on people's zodiac signs. Pregnant women are advised to take many precautions during this time. In the year 2026, two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses are going to occur. Today we will tell you on which dates the solar eclipses will occur in 2026 and whether they will have an impact on India.
First Solar Eclipse
The first solar eclipse of 2026 is scheduled to occur on February 17, 2026. This eclipse will take place on the Amavasya (new moon) tithi of the Phalgun month in the Shatabhisha Nakshatra. This solar eclipse will be an annular solar eclipse. In common language, this is also known as a 'Ring of Fire' eclipse. During an annular solar eclipse, the Moon comes directly in front of the Sun, but its size is smaller than the Sun. During this eclipse, only the outer bright part of the Sun is visible, appearing to shine like fire.
Will it be visible in India?
The first solar eclipse of 2026 will not be visible in India, hence the Sutak period (inauspicious period) will not be observed here. This eclipse can be clearly seen in the regions of South Africa, South Argentina, and Antarctica.
Second Solar Eclipse
The second solar eclipse of 2026, according to the Hindu calendar, will occur on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, on the Amavasya tithi of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase) of the Sawan month. This solar eclipse will be a total solar eclipse. During this eclipse, the Moon will completely cover the Sun. During a total solar eclipse, darkness will prevail even during the day for a few minutes. A slight drop in temperature may also occur during this time.
Will it be visible in India?
The second solar eclipse of the year will also not be visible in India. The Sutak period will not be observed for this eclipse either. At the time of this solar eclipse, it will be night in India. This eclipse may be visible in the Arctic region, Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and some specific parts of Portugal.
