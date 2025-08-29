September 2025 Fast and Festival Calendar: Pitru Paksha to Navratri

September Vrat Festival List 2025: September is approaching, generally marking the transition between the months of Bhadrapada and Ashwin in the Hindu lunar calendar. September 2025 holds significant religious importance, featuring the 15-day Pitru Paksha dedicated to offering Shraddha and Tarpan for the peace of ancestors. This month also witnesses Ganesh Visarjan, Amavasya, and the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Furthermore, a lunar eclipse is predicted for September, which will be visible in India. Below is a list of all the religious events in September.
|Date
|Vrat / Festival
|September 3
|Parivartini Ekadashi
|September 5
|Pradosh Vrat
|September 6
|Anant Chaturdashi, Ganesh Visarjan
|September 7
|Bhadrapada Purnima, Lunar Eclipse
|September 8
|Pitru Paksha begins, Pratipada Shraddha
|September 9
|Dwitiya Shraddha
|September 10
|Tritiya and Chaturthi Shraddha, Vighnaraj Sankashti Chaturthi
|September 11
|Panchami Shraddha
|September 12
|Shashthi Shraddha
|September 13
|Saptami Shraddha
|September 14
|Ashtami Shraddha, Jitiya Vrat
|September 15
|Navami Shraddha
|September 16
|Dashami Shraddha
|September 17
|Indira Ekadashi, Kanya Sankranti, Vishwakarma Puja
|September 18
|Dwadashi Shraddha
|September 19
|Masik Shivratri, Pradosh Vrat, Trayodashi Shraddha
|September 20
|Chaturdashi Shraddha
|September 21
|Sarvapitri Amavasya
|September 22
|Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailputri Puja, Partial Solar Eclipse (not visible in India)
|September 23
|Maa Brahmacharini Puja
|September 24
|Maa Chandraghanta Puja
|September 25
|Vinayak Chaturthi
|September 26
|Maa Kushmanda Puja
|September 27
|Maa Skandamata Puja
|September 28
|Maa Katyayani Puja
|September 29
|Maa Kalaratri Puja
|September 30
|Durgashtami, Maa Durga Puja
This Ekadashi, falling during Chaturmas, holds immense significance. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu changes his position while in Yog Nidra. Observing this fast is said to absolve sins from past lives and open the doors to Moksha (liberation).
Onam is celebrated with great enthusiasm in South India. This day symbolises the welcome of King Bali and wishes for prosperity. People decorate their homes, create floral rangoli (Pookalam), and enjoy traditional dishes. Pradosh Vrat, dedicated to Lord Shiva, also falls on this day.
This year's second and final lunar eclipse will occur on Bhadrapada Purnima. It will be visible in India. Religious belief holds that chanting, penance, and charity hold special significance during an eclipse.
Shraddha Paksha commences on this day. This period is considered highly auspicious for offering Tarpan, Pind Daan, and Shraddha to ancestors. It is believed that ancestors visit the earth during this time to receive offerings from their loved ones.
This fast is considered particularly fruitful for the well-being and longevity of children. Mothers observe a strict fast, praying for their children's happiness and healthy lives.
The final day of Pitru Paksha is called Sarva Pitri Amavasya. On this day, Shraddha and Tarpan are performed for all known and unknown ancestors. It is believed that ancestors return to their realm after this day.
Sharad Navratri begins at the end of September. Ghatasthapana is performed on the first day, and Goddess Durga is formally invoked. It is believed that during these nine days, Goddess Durga resides on earth to alleviate the suffering of her devotees.