Astrology and Spirituality

September 2025 Fast and Festival Calendar: Pitru Paksha to Navratri

September Vrat Festival List 2025: September is about to begin, generally marking the transition between the months of Bhadrapada and Ashwin in the Hindu calendar. September 2025 is going to be an extremely special month from a religious perspective.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 29, 2025

September Festivals (Image: AI)

September Vrat Festival List 2025: September is approaching, generally marking the transition between the months of Bhadrapada and Ashwin in the Hindu lunar calendar. September 2025 holds significant religious importance, featuring the 15-day Pitru Paksha dedicated to offering Shraddha and Tarpan for the peace of ancestors. This month also witnesses Ganesh Visarjan, Amavasya, and the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Furthermore, a lunar eclipse is predicted for September, which will be visible in India. Below is a list of all the religious events in September.

September Fast and Festivals List 2025






















































































































DateVrat / Festival
September 3Parivartini Ekadashi
September 5Pradosh Vrat
September 6Anant Chaturdashi, Ganesh Visarjan
September 7Bhadrapada Purnima, Lunar Eclipse
September 8Pitru Paksha begins, Pratipada Shraddha
September 9Dwitiya Shraddha
September 10Tritiya and Chaturthi Shraddha, Vighnaraj Sankashti Chaturthi
September 11Panchami Shraddha
September 12Shashthi Shraddha
September 13Saptami Shraddha
September 14Ashtami Shraddha, Jitiya Vrat
September 15Navami Shraddha
September 16Dashami Shraddha
September 17Indira Ekadashi, Kanya Sankranti, Vishwakarma Puja
September 18Dwadashi Shraddha
September 19Masik Shivratri, Pradosh Vrat, Trayodashi Shraddha
September 20Chaturdashi Shraddha
September 21Sarvapitri Amavasya
September 22Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailputri Puja, Partial Solar Eclipse (not visible in India)
September 23Maa Brahmacharini Puja
September 24Maa Chandraghanta Puja
September 25Vinayak Chaturthi
September 26Maa Kushmanda Puja
September 27Maa Skandamata Puja
September 28Maa Katyayani Puja
September 29Maa Kalaratri Puja
September 30Durgashtami, Maa Durga Puja

September 3, 2025 (Parivartini Ekadashi)

This Ekadashi, falling during Chaturmas, holds immense significance. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu changes his position while in Yog Nidra. Observing this fast is said to absolve sins from past lives and open the doors to Moksha (liberation).

September 5, 2025 (Onam and Pradosh Vrat)

Onam is celebrated with great enthusiasm in South India. This day symbolises the welcome of King Bali and wishes for prosperity. People decorate their homes, create floral rangoli (Pookalam), and enjoy traditional dishes. Pradosh Vrat, dedicated to Lord Shiva, also falls on this day.

September 7, 2025 (Bhadrapada Purnima and Lunar Eclipse)

This year's second and final lunar eclipse will occur on Bhadrapada Purnima. It will be visible in India. Religious belief holds that chanting, penance, and charity hold special significance during an eclipse.

September 8, 2025 (Beginning of Pitru Paksha)

Shraddha Paksha commences on this day. This period is considered highly auspicious for offering Tarpan, Pind Daan, and Shraddha to ancestors. It is believed that ancestors visit the earth during this time to receive offerings from their loved ones.

September 14, 2025 (Jivitputrika Vrat)

This fast is considered particularly fruitful for the well-being and longevity of children. Mothers observe a strict fast, praying for their children's happiness and healthy lives.

September 21, 2025 (Sarva Pitri Amavasya)

The final day of Pitru Paksha is called Sarva Pitri Amavasya. On this day, Shraddha and Tarpan are performed for all known and unknown ancestors. It is believed that ancestors return to their realm after this day.

September 22, 2025 (Sharad Navratri and Ghatasthapana)

Sharad Navratri begins at the end of September. Ghatasthapana is performed on the first day, and Goddess Durga is formally invoked. It is believed that during these nine days, Goddess Durga resides on earth to alleviate the suffering of her devotees.

Related Topics

Festival Vrat

Ganesh-Chaturthi

navratri

Updated on:

29 Aug 2025 03:31 pm

Published on:

29 Aug 2025 02:03 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / September 2025 Fast and Festival Calendar: Pitru Paksha to Navratri
