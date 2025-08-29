September 2025 Fast and Festival Calendar: Pitru Paksha to Navratri

September Vrat Festival List 2025: September is approaching, generally marking the transition between the months of Bhadrapada and Ashwin in the Hindu lunar calendar. September 2025 holds significant religious importance, featuring the 15-day Pitru Paksha dedicated to offering Shraddha and Tarpan for the peace of ancestors. This month also witnesses Ganesh Visarjan, Amavasya, and the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Furthermore, a lunar eclipse is predicted for September, which will be visible in India. Below is a list of all the religious events in September.