Astrology and Spirituality

September 2025 Tarot Horoscope for Aries to Virgo

Let's find out from tarot expert Neetika Sharma what this month holds for Aries to Virgo.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

Monthly Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Monthly Tarot Horoscope September 2025: September is bringing new hopes, opportunities, and challenges for every zodiac sign. Tarot cards indicate that this time will bring many turns in life. Some will find relief from long-standing problems, while others will need to be cautious about relationships and health. Let's find out from tarot expert Neetika Sharma what September 2025 holds for your zodiac sign.

Aries Tarot Monthly Horoscope

Tarot card readings suggest that this month signifies power and influence for Aries. Your opponents will not be able to defeat you, and you will earn respect through your own efforts. You will gradually find relief from old ailments. However, it would be best to avoid lending money to anyone. The time is favourable for students and those in careers; success and advancement are both possible.

Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus Tarot Monthly Horoscope

According to tarot card readings, September will bring hope and enthusiasm for Taurus natives. Past difficulties will fade, and unfinished tasks will begin to be completed. You will receive support from friends and acquaintances, which will further boost your confidence. Exam results will be pleasing for students. However, do not be careless about your health; minor problems can become major issues in the future.

Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Colour: White

Gemini Tarot Monthly Horoscope

This month calls for caution for Geminis. Enemies may plot against you, so take every step thoughtfully. There may also be disagreements in married life. In such a situation, patience and communication will be your support. Tarot cards also indicate that worshipping Lord Shani may prove very beneficial for you at this time.

Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer Tarot Monthly Horoscope

According to tarot card readings, September will be a happy time for Cancers. Tasks that have been stalled for a long time will be completed, and the mental burden will lighten. For salaried individuals, there are prospects of promotion and honour. The possibility of a long journey is also forming, which will be fruitful for you. Superiors will be impressed by your hard work and honesty.

Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo Tarot Monthly Horoscope

According to tarot card readings, this month advises Leos to proceed thoughtfully. Decisions made without consideration can land you in trouble. Be cautious about your health, especially your diet. The support of friends will be crucial at this time, so strengthen those relationships. Feeding dogs and birds can remove many difficulties from your life.

Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Golden

Virgo Tarot Monthly Horoscope

According to Tarot Card readings, September will be a month for nurturing love and relationships for Virgos. Meeting an old friend can bring a pleasant experience. There will be progress in education, and those eligible for marriage may receive good news. This month is also favourable for those desiring children. There are indications of increased income and a strengthening financial situation.

Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Colour: Green

