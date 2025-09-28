Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Shardiya Navratri 7th Day: Worship of Goddess Kalaratri, Know Puja Vidhi and Auspicious Muhurat

The worship of Maa Kalaratri removes all the devotees' sufferings and brings happiness, peace, and prosperity into their lives. If you also wish to worship this divine form of Navdurga, then in this article, know everything from the method of worshipping Maa Kalaratri on the seventh day to other information.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 28, 2025

Navratri (Image: Patrika)

The seventh day of Shardiya Navratri holds special significance as it is dedicated to the worship of Maa Kalaratri, a fierce and powerful form of Goddess Durga. Worshipping Maa Kalaratri removes all the troubles of devotees and brings peace, happiness, and prosperity into their lives. If you also wish to worship this divine form of Navdurga, then in this article, you will find complete information about the puja vidhi, aarti, powerful mantras, and auspicious timings for the seventh day, so that you can derive the utmost benefit from this holy festival.

Navratri 2025: Maa Kalaratri Puja Timings

The worship of Maa Kalaratri is recommended for both morning and evening. The auspicious timings for the seventh day of Navratri begin from the morning itself.

Timings
Brahmamuhurta: 4:37 AM to 5:25 AM
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:47 AM to 12:35 PM
Vijay Muhurta: 2:11 PM to 2:58 PM
Goghuli Muhurta: 6:09 PM to 6:33 PM
Amrit Kaal: 11:15 PM to 1:01 AM (next day, September 30)

Mantra for Worship

Om Kalaratri Devyai Namah
Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundaye Viche Om Kalaratri Daivye Namah
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita. Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

The Goddess's Favourite Offering

Offering jaggery and chickpeas to Maa Kalaratri is considered extremely auspicious. Additionally, honey can also be offered to the Goddess. Offering jaggery and chickpeas removes sorrow and suffering.

Puja Vidhi

  • Wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean clothes.
  • Bathe the idol or picture of Maa Kalaratri with Ganga water.
  • Offer Roli, Kumkum, Akshat, flowers, incense, lamps, etc., to the Goddess.
  • After this, perform the aarti of the Goddess and recite the Durga Chalisa or Durga Saptashati.

Astrology and Spirituality

