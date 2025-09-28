Shardiya Navratri 7th Day: Worship of Goddess Kalaratri, Know Puja Vidhi and Auspicious Muhurat

Navratri (Image: Patrika)
The seventh day of Shardiya Navratri holds special significance as it is dedicated to the worship of Maa Kalaratri, a fierce and powerful form of Goddess Durga. Worshipping Maa Kalaratri removes all the troubles of devotees and brings peace, happiness, and prosperity into their lives. If you also wish to worship this divine form of Navdurga, then in this article, you will find complete information about the puja vidhi, aarti, powerful mantras, and auspicious timings for the seventh day, so that you can derive the utmost benefit from this holy festival.
The worship of Maa Kalaratri is recommended for both morning and evening. The auspicious timings for the seventh day of Navratri begin from the morning itself.
Timings
Brahmamuhurta: 4:37 AM to 5:25 AM
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:47 AM to 12:35 PM
Vijay Muhurta: 2:11 PM to 2:58 PM
Goghuli Muhurta: 6:09 PM to 6:33 PM
Amrit Kaal: 11:15 PM to 1:01 AM (next day, September 30)
Om Kalaratri Devyai Namah
Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundaye Viche Om Kalaratri Daivye Namah
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita. Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah
Offering jaggery and chickpeas to Maa Kalaratri is considered extremely auspicious. Additionally, honey can also be offered to the Goddess. Offering jaggery and chickpeas removes sorrow and suffering.
