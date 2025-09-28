Shardiya Navratri 7th Day: Worship of Goddess Kalaratri, Know Puja Vidhi and Auspicious Muhurat

The seventh day of Shardiya Navratri holds special significance as it is dedicated to the worship of Maa Kalaratri, a fierce and powerful form of Goddess Durga. Worshipping Maa Kalaratri removes all the troubles of devotees and brings peace, happiness, and prosperity into their lives. If you also wish to worship this divine form of Navdurga, then in this article, you will find complete information about the puja vidhi, aarti, powerful mantras, and auspicious timings for the seventh day, so that you can derive the utmost benefit from this holy festival.