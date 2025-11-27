Solar Eclipse 2027: 'Rarest Ever' Solar Eclipse to Occur, Know Which Countries Will Witness This Amazing Celestial Event

The solar eclipse on August 2, 2027, will not be an ordinary one. On this day, the Moon will align with the Sun in such a way that daylight in many countries will resemble a deep evening for a few minutes. People in several parts of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East will witness a unique natural spectacle. According to scientists, this eclipse is special because it will occur during the Moon's perigee (its closest point to Earth). This will make the Moon appear larger and the Sun slightly smaller, leading to a longer period of totality, or complete darkness.