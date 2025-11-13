Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Astrology and Spirituality

Sun Transit in Scorpio 2025: Major Impact Expected on These Zodiac Signs

On November 16, 2025, at 1:26 PM, the Sun will transit into the Scorpio zodiac sign. In astrology, the Sun symbolises our consciousness and self-confidence. Learn what impact this transit will have on the zodiac signs of Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Scorpio.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

Sun Transit in Scorpio 2025 (Image: AI)

Surya Gochar 2025: On November 16, 2025, at 1:26 PM, the Sun will transit into the Scorpio zodiac sign. In astrology, the Sun represents our core essence, life force, ego, and conscious identity. It is the light of awareness that fuels our self-confidence, purpose, and sense of direction in life. Just as the Sun is the centre of the solar system, it symbolises the centre of our existence, the part of us that desires to shine, create, and be recognised. Let's find out how this will affect the zodiac signs.

Impact on These Zodiac Signs

Aries

During this transit of the Sun in Scorpio, the lord of the fifth house, the Sun, is in the eighth house for Aries natives. At this time, your children's development may face obstacles, and you might encounter health-related issues. Regarding your career, you may change jobs due to work pressure or dissatisfaction. You might experience financial loss at this time as there will be no scope for savings. You could face a significant loss that you may not be able to handle.

Gemini

During this transit of the Sun in Scorpio, the lord of the third house, the Sun, is in the sixth house for Gemini natives. You are likely to gain abundant energy and enthusiasm. Your efforts may be successful. Your service-oriented nature might become more prominent. In terms of your career, you may receive recognition for your efforts. Financially, it might be easier for you to maintain a respectable livelihood. You may also be able to save more. From a business perspective, you could be in a strong position to earn good money at this time.

Cancer

During this transit of the Sun in Scorpio, the lord of the second house, the Sun, is in the fifth house for Cancer natives. You may take an interest in speculation to earn profits. In your career, you might undertake travel, and travelling for work could be more beneficial for you. Financially, you may earn sufficient money and save as much as possible. You could make significant improvements. You can earn a good amount of money from business.

Leo

During this transit of the Sun in Scorpio, the lord of the first house, the Sun, is in the fourth house for Leo natives. Consequently, you might be deprived of some luxury items at this time. You may become more committed to the well-being of your family. Career-wise, you will be happy with your progress at the workplace. Financially, you will earn more money and also save more.

Scorpio

During this transit of the Sun in Scorpio, the lord of the tenth house, the Sun, is in the first house for Scorpio natives. You may focus more on your efforts and your business. You might undertake many journeys. You will be busier with your work during this period. You may also receive a promotion.

Updated on:

13 Nov 2025 01:09 pm

Published on:

13 Nov 2025 01:08 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Sun Transit in Scorpio 2025: Major Impact Expected on These Zodiac Signs

