Sun Transit in Scorpio 2025: Major Impact Expected on These Zodiac Signs

During this transit of the Sun in Scorpio, the lord of the third house, the Sun, is in the sixth house for Gemini natives. You are likely to gain abundant energy and enthusiasm. Your efforts may be successful. Your service-oriented nature might become more prominent. In terms of your career, you may receive recognition for your efforts. Financially, it might be easier for you to maintain a respectable livelihood. You may also be able to save more. From a business perspective, you could be in a strong position to earn good money at this time.