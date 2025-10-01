Sun-Mars Conjunction on October 17 to Change Fortunes for These Zodiac Signs

Sun- Mars Conjuction (Image: AI)
The month of October is going to be very special. Many major planets are going to change their zodiac signs this month. On October 17, the Sun will transit into Libra. At this time, Mars will already be present in Libra. In this way, a conjunction of Sun and Mars will be formed.
According to astrology, this conjunction is considered very powerful and its effect will be seen on all 12 zodiac signs. However, five zodiac signs can get special benefits from this. So let's know whose luck can shine with this coincidence.
This time will be very auspicious for the natives of Taurus. During this period, there will be opportunities for financial gain. If you are planning any investment, this is the right time. You can get good returns from your investment. Disputes in life will end and you will find peace. If you are thinking of buying property, this time will be lucky for you.
The conjunction of Sun and Mars is very auspicious for Leo natives. There is a possibility of significant profit in business. Pending tasks will be completed and there will be progress in career as well. Salaried individuals may get a promotion or financial benefits. The special grace of Goddess Lakshmi will remain upon you, bringing happiness and prosperity to the home and family.
Natives of Virgo will also get full benefit from this conjunction. During this time, you will receive money and your dream of buying a new house or property may come true. Peace and prosperity will increase in the family. Luck will favour you and you will see positive results in your work.
The conjunction of Sun and Mars will be particularly beneficial for Libra natives. If you have been troubled by health problems for a long time, you will now get relief. You will gain profit in business and your financial situation will strengthen. Time spent with family and friends will be pleasant. Financial stability will also boost your confidence.
Natives of Aquarius will also get auspicious results from this coincidence. Your bank balance will increase and you will get opportunities for progress in job and business. Good proposals may come for unmarried individuals. You will achieve success in new endeavours and new paths to progress will open in your life.
