Tarot Card Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on May 16, 2025

Know about the horoscope for all zodiac signs by tarot reader Neetika Sharma.

May 15, 2025 / 05:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Tarot Card Prediction on 16 May 2025: Tarot cards and planetary positions indicate that Aries’ financial situation will improve, while Taurus will find new direction for their ambitions. Cancers will be influential, but property disputes are possible. Leos should avoid legal entanglements. Virgos may get lost in fantasies; they should start something new. For Scorpios, starting work on new plans will be beneficial. Sagittarians will receive support from influential people. For Capricorns, it’s a time of profit from work and investments, with potential career changes.
Know by Tarot reader Neetika Sharma how the day will be for those from Aries to Virgo.

Aries

According to Tarot cards, this time is showing auspicious signs financially for Aries. New avenues of income may open up, and income may remain stable. However, pay special attention to the health of the elderly at home. Also, this time indicates that spiritual growth, interest in meditation, sadhana, or self-reflection may increase.

Taurus

Tarot card calculations indicate that for Taurus, new information and messages may set your ambitions on a new path. Health may be somewhat weak due to excessive travel.

Gemini

Tarot card calculations indicate that for Geminis, the family atmosphere will be turbulent. Disputes may increase in the family due to your carelessness or mistake. You will remain busy with financial matters. Infectious diseases should be avoided.

Cancer

According to Tarot card indications, Cancer natives will be successful in presenting their views to others in an influential manner. However, a dispute related to land and property may cause some mental distress. Acting with restraint and prudence will be beneficial.

Leo

Tarot card calculations indicate that for Leos, a legal dispute may arise over a trivial matter. You will handle paperwork and daily tasks efficiently. There is a possibility of travel.

Virgo

According to Tarot cards, Virgos will be lost in lofty thoughts these days, and some fantasies may distress your mind. Start new projects and don’t hesitate to seek help from others.

Libra

According to Tarot card calculations, Libras may face some obstacles in their work. However, your married life will generally be fine today. Assistance will be received in obtaining new employment.

Scorpio

According to Tarot cards, this time is extremely favourable for Scorpios to start working on new plans. The positive planetary positions will strengthen your efforts, and the harder you work, the better the success you will achieve. This time can enhance your self-confidence and decision-making ability.

Sagittarius

Tarot card calculations indicate that influential people in important positions will favour Sagittarians. You will strive to enhance your social standing. There will be peace of mind.

Capricorn

According to Tarot cards, this is the time for Capricorns to complete their work and benefit from new investments. There is a possibility of a career change, which could prove beneficial. Also, there are indications of success in government or administrative work. This time can be fruitful from a business perspective.

Aquarius

Tarot card calculations indicate that for Aquarians, you can accomplish many pending tasks through time management; attention needs to be paid to this. Mental stress will arise due to uncertainty.

Pisces

According to Tarot cards, Pisceans may face both cooperation and participation, as well as opposition. There will be extreme competition in business.

