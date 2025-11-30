Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 1 December 2025: Daily Predictions for All 12 Zodiac Signs

Know your daily horoscope according to your zodiac sign by Astrologer Neetika Sharma.

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 30, 2025

Daily Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Tarot Card Reading 1 December 2025: What does Monday, December 1, 2025, hold for you? Today is Ekadashi and there is an auspicious combination of Revati Nakshatra. The Moon will transit in Pisces today. According to Tarot card calculations, know how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces in terms of career, finance, and personal life. Start auspicious tasks after the Rahu Kaal (08:15 AM to 09:33 AM). Read the special horoscope by Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Neetika Sharma and know which zodiac sign will be lucky and who needs to be cautious.

Today's Aries Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that for Aries natives, today will be a very good day to expand their work. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work with confidence. It is a very profitable time from a financial perspective; you should avoid spending money on unnecessary items.

Today's Taurus Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Taurus natives will have a flood of thoughts regarding work today. Most of the time will be spent in deciding what is right and wrong. Do not make any hasty decisions. Some natives may also benefit from abroad.

Today's Gemini Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Gemini natives may be tempted to do wrong things. Do not fall for any temptation and continue with your right work. Listening to your inner conscience will be beneficial for you. You will spend money to advance your business.

Today's Cancer Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Cancer natives should avoid self-praise and excessive pride. The more you cooperate with people today, the better it will be for you. The circumstances are excellent for the workplace.

Today's Leo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that today looks good for Leo natives in terms of career, but you might experience some stress regarding your family environment today. Control your speech a bit today and do not utter any abusive words.

Today's Virgo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that for Virgo natives, the day will be very good for work. You will work with full dedication today. Senior officials will also be pleased with your work. It is time to make some decisions related to land and property. You are advised that it is very important for you to control your expenses today.

Today's Libra Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Libra natives will complete all their tasks quickly by working efficiently with their self-confidence. You will also strive to improve family relationships. The day is good from the perspective of earning money. Expenses related to children will continue.

Today's Scorpio Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Scorpio natives will be engaged in work with their full potential today to prove themselves better. Today, all your attention will be focused on earning and accumulating more money.

Today's Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that the entire focus of Sagittarius natives today will be on resolving property-related disputes. You may have to struggle a lot to complete all tasks on time. The time is good from a financial perspective. Good possibilities of financial gain are emerging.

Today's Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Capricorn natives will experience some internal conflict regarding work, but you will soon overcome it with your hard work and correct decisions. It is a profitable time from a financial perspective.

Today's Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Aquarius natives will be quite mentally disturbed today. You will feel very emotionally weak. You will benefit if you use your artistic abilities in your work. Investments will prove profitable.

Today's Pisces Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Pisces natives will have many desires today, and you will spend the whole day trying to fulfill them. Money lent to someone may get stuck. The day is very good from the perspective of earning money. Expenses will also continue.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Aaj Ka Rashifal

dailyhoroscope

Rashifal

tarot card rashifal

Published on:

30 Nov 2025 05:30 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Tarot Horoscope 1 December 2025: Daily Predictions for All 12 Zodiac Signs

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Numerology 2026: Life Path Number 1 may see these changes, know how the new year will be

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 30 November 2025 for All 12 Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

December 2025 Fast and Festivals: Paush Month Begins December 5, See Full List

Astrology and Spirituality

Monthly Horoscope December 2025 for Aries to Virgo

Astrology and Spirituality

Solar Eclipse 2027: 'Rarest Ever' Solar Eclipse to Occur, Know Which Countries Will Witness This Amazing Celestial Event

Surya Grahan 2025 In India
Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.