Tarot Horoscope 1 December 2025: Daily Predictions for All 12 Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Reading 1 December 2025: What does Monday, December 1, 2025, hold for you? Today is Ekadashi and there is an auspicious combination of Revati Nakshatra. The Moon will transit in Pisces today. According to Tarot card calculations, know how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces in terms of career, finance, and personal life. Start auspicious tasks after the Rahu Kaal (08:15 AM to 09:33 AM). Read the special horoscope by Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Neetika Sharma and know which zodiac sign will be lucky and who needs to be cautious.