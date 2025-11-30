Tarot Horoscope 1 December 2025: Daily Predictions for All 12 Zodiac Signs

Daily Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Tarot Card Reading 1 December 2025: What does Monday, December 1, 2025, hold for you? Today is Ekadashi and there is an auspicious combination of Revati Nakshatra. The Moon will transit in Pisces today. According to Tarot card calculations, know how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces in terms of career, finance, and personal life. Start auspicious tasks after the Rahu Kaal (08:15 AM to 09:33 AM). Read the special horoscope by Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Neetika Sharma and know which zodiac sign will be lucky and who needs to be cautious.
Tarot card calculations indicate that for Aries natives, today will be a very good day to expand their work. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work with confidence. It is a very profitable time from a financial perspective; you should avoid spending money on unnecessary items.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Taurus natives will have a flood of thoughts regarding work today. Most of the time will be spent in deciding what is right and wrong. Do not make any hasty decisions. Some natives may also benefit from abroad.
According to Tarot card calculations, Gemini natives may be tempted to do wrong things. Do not fall for any temptation and continue with your right work. Listening to your inner conscience will be beneficial for you. You will spend money to advance your business.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Cancer natives should avoid self-praise and excessive pride. The more you cooperate with people today, the better it will be for you. The circumstances are excellent for the workplace.
Tarot card calculations suggest that today looks good for Leo natives in terms of career, but you might experience some stress regarding your family environment today. Control your speech a bit today and do not utter any abusive words.
Tarot card calculations indicate that for Virgo natives, the day will be very good for work. You will work with full dedication today. Senior officials will also be pleased with your work. It is time to make some decisions related to land and property. You are advised that it is very important for you to control your expenses today.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Libra natives will complete all their tasks quickly by working efficiently with their self-confidence. You will also strive to improve family relationships. The day is good from the perspective of earning money. Expenses related to children will continue.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Scorpio natives will be engaged in work with their full potential today to prove themselves better. Today, all your attention will be focused on earning and accumulating more money.
Tarot card calculations suggest that the entire focus of Sagittarius natives today will be on resolving property-related disputes. You may have to struggle a lot to complete all tasks on time. The time is good from a financial perspective. Good possibilities of financial gain are emerging.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Capricorn natives will experience some internal conflict regarding work, but you will soon overcome it with your hard work and correct decisions. It is a profitable time from a financial perspective.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Aquarius natives will be quite mentally disturbed today. You will feel very emotionally weak. You will benefit if you use your artistic abilities in your work. Investments will prove profitable.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Pisces natives will have many desires today, and you will spend the whole day trying to fulfill them. Money lent to someone may get stuck. The day is very good from the perspective of earning money. Expenses will also continue.
