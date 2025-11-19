Tarot Horoscope 20 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Daily Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Tarot Card Reading 20 November 2025: 20 November 2025, Thursday, is the Amavasya of the Margashirsha month. The conjunction of the Sun and Moon in Scorpio makes this day significant from both astrological and tarot perspectives. Tarot card readings indicate that Aries natives might face legal issues related to financial matters, while Cancer natives will get a great opportunity to learn something new and will have good earnings. It is a time for Leo businessmen to increase their wealth and prosperity, whereas Taurus and Gemini natives are advised to avoid confusion and negative thoughts. For Libra, Sagittarius, and Pisces, the day is favourable from a financial standpoint. Know what ups and downs may come in your career, finances, and personal life on 20 November 2025, according to Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma.
Tarot card readings suggest that Aries natives may have to go to court regarding financial matters today. They will try to resolve the issue through negotiation to accumulate wealth, but it may not yield significant benefits. There is a possibility of travel. The day will be normal in financial matters.
Tarot card readings indicate that Taurus natives will be unsuccessful in completing their work within the deadline today. Overthinking may lead to confusion. There is a possibility of spending money on beauty products to improve appearance and lifestyle. The day is normal in terms of earnings.
Tarot card readings suggest that Gemini natives should try to keep their thoughts positive today, as negative thinking can cause distress. Wrong decisions may require a lot of effort to rectify the situation. Earnings will be average, but savings may not be possible due to the wastage of money.
Tarot card readings indicate that Cancer natives will get an opportunity to learn something new today. Their social relationships will strengthen. The inner voice will be helpful in making the right decisions. Government approval may be obtained. Earnings will be good.
Tarot card readings suggest that the time will be beneficial for Leo businessmen, leading to increased wealth and prosperity. Interacting with people will be advantageous for business growth. They will be able to impress senior officials through the correct use of words.
According to tarot cards, Virgo natives will have to work diligently today, as minor mistakes in work may occur. Opponents might take advantage of these mistakes and take action against them. The day is good in financial matters.
Tarot card readings suggest that Libra natives should try to listen to their inner voice today and double-check any decision before making it. Along with earning money, old money can be invested properly to increase income. Expenses will remain controlled.
Tarot card readings indicate that Scorpio natives need to be cautious today. Maintain transparency in financial transactions as much as possible; your management skills can lead you to new heights. Understand the terms of new business contracts thoroughly.
Tarot card readings suggest that Sagittarius natives can achieve career advancement by enhancing their basic skills today. The time will be good in financial matters. There is a possibility of receiving money as interest.
Tarot card readings indicate that Capricorn natives should not have high expectations from their senior officials today. They may make a plan with great effort, but it might not impress them much, or they may not be able to explain it well. Try to bring clarity to conversations. Financial matters are normal.
Tarot card readings suggest that the time will be favourable for Aquarius natives involved in the travelling and hotel industries. They will work with full dedication to provide better facilities to their customers. Those working from home will benefit.
Tarot card readings indicate that Pisces natives will complete all their paperwork today. Their skills will be helpful in improving their financial situation. A short journey will assist in completing pending tasks.
