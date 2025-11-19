Tarot Horoscope 20 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Reading 20 November 2025: 20 November 2025, Thursday, is the Amavasya of the Margashirsha month. The conjunction of the Sun and Moon in Scorpio makes this day significant from both astrological and tarot perspectives. Tarot card readings indicate that Aries natives might face legal issues related to financial matters, while Cancer natives will get a great opportunity to learn something new and will have good earnings. It is a time for Leo businessmen to increase their wealth and prosperity, whereas Taurus and Gemini natives are advised to avoid confusion and negative thoughts. For Libra, Sagittarius, and Pisces, the day is favourable from a financial standpoint. Know what ups and downs may come in your career, finances, and personal life on 20 November 2025, according to Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma.