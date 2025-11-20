Tarot Horoscope 21 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Daily Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Tarot Card Reading 21 November 2025: Friday, 21 November 2025, is the Pratipada Tithi of the Margashirsha Shukla Paksha, which will last until 2:47 PM. The Anuradha Nakshatra will be present until 1:55 PM, after which the influence of Jyeshtha Nakshatra will prevail. The Atiganda Yoga will be until 10:43 AM, and Rahu Kaal will be from 10:46 AM to 12:06 PM. This combination of planets and constellations is making today's tarot card readings special. Tarot card indications suggest that opportunities for financial investment are arising for Aries and Gemini natives today, while business expansion plans will be successful for Leo. On the other hand, Cancer natives will focus on research, and Pisces natives should postpone any major decisions today. Let's find out how Friday will be for all 12 zodiac signs according to the calculations of Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Aries natives need to make decisions prudently for now. It will be a day of special benefit for those associated with financial advisory and education. Taking risks and investing money will prove profitable. Luck is on your side today.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Taurus natives will perform well today in all tasks where they are in a leadership role. They will prefer to delegate the responsibility of understanding minor details to their subordinates. Earnings will be very good. Increasing financial prosperity will enhance the family's reputation in society.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Gemini natives will prefer to make decisions by benefiting from the experiences of others today. The advice of a financial advisor will prove helpful for financial investments. Focus on leveraging your hard work and the right opportunities; luck is entirely with you. Financial prosperity will increase. Many tasks will be completed easily due to your influential personality.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Cancer natives will focus more on research and contemplative study today. They will prefer not to talk much about themselves. They will also try to keep matters related to their work confidential. Natives associated with professions like Chartered Accountant, Tax Advisor, and Doctor will benefit.
Tarot card calculations indicate that business expansion plans for Leo natives will achieve progress. A new contract is possible. They will seriously consider new business investments. A share in ancestral property may be received. The day is good for financial matters. Curb unnecessary expenses.
Tarot card calculations suggest that the health of Virgo natives will be slightly subdued today. They will maintain friendly behaviour with colleagues. While helping someone, keep in mind that the money you lend may not be returned.
Tarot card calculations indicate that a change of location is possible for Libra natives. An old plan that was stalled may resume today. Investing money in the stock market will be profitable. Many pending tasks will be completed with the help of friends. Far-sighted decisions will be helpful in earning money.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Scorpio natives may invest in a new place to meet commercial needs for now. Due to work commitments, there is a possibility of spending money to fulfil family needs. The day is normal in financial matters. Expenses will be high.
Tarot card calculations indicate that travel is possible for Sagittarius natives to complete pending tasks. Focus will increase on strengthening social relationships. They will try to re-establish old relationships. Natives working online will benefit.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Capricorn natives need to bring some restraint to their speech today. People will be impressed by your prudent words today. The day is very good for financial matters. Work will expand. Excellent results of past efforts will be received today. The flow of money will remain smooth.
Tarot card calculations indicate that the day will be very favourable for Aquarius natives. They will move forward with the intention of doing good for everyone. They will prefer to follow the path of truth by adhering to rules and regulations. Opponents may try to lure you with money, but you will not be swayed. The time will also be good from a financial perspective.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Pisces natives will feel physically unwell, leading to a lack of confidence. They will not be able to focus much on work. Some obstacles may persist in matters related to foreign work. It is better to postpone any major decisions today, as expenses can be very high.
