Tarot Horoscope 21 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Reading 21 November 2025: Friday, 21 November 2025, is the Pratipada Tithi of the Margashirsha Shukla Paksha, which will last until 2:47 PM. The Anuradha Nakshatra will be present until 1:55 PM, after which the influence of Jyeshtha Nakshatra will prevail. The Atiganda Yoga will be until 10:43 AM, and Rahu Kaal will be from 10:46 AM to 12:06 PM. This combination of planets and constellations is making today's tarot card readings special. Tarot card indications suggest that opportunities for financial investment are arising for Aries and Gemini natives today, while business expansion plans will be successful for Leo. On the other hand, Cancer natives will focus on research, and Pisces natives should postpone any major decisions today. Let's find out how Friday will be for all 12 zodiac signs according to the calculations of Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma.