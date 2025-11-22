Tarot Horoscope 23 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Daily Horoscope (Image: Patirka)
November 23, 2025, is a Sunday. The Tritiya tithi will remain until 07:24 PM today, after which the Chaturthi tithi will begin. Today, the Purva Ashadha nakshatra is in effect, and the Moon will transit through the Sagittarius zodiac sign. If you plan to undertake any important auspicious tasks, keep the Rahu Kaal (from 04:05 PM to 05:24 PM) in mind and avoid auspicious activities during this period.
Tarot Card Predictions: Tarot card calculations indicate that while Aries natives will have to make some bold decisions today, Cancer natives will need to maintain self-control to avoid mental stress. Taurus and Sagittarius natives will need to be cautious in their work today. For the employed individuals of Aquarius, the day can prove to be excellent. Let's find out through Tarot Cards what special yogas are forming for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces in terms of career, finances, and personal life on November 23, 2025.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Aries natives will have to take some bold steps today. Only then will you be successful in managing the situation. Today, you will feel that the situation at the workplace has turned against you. Today, increased expenses may also cause you mental stress.
Tarot card calculations indicate that employed Taurus natives may have to go through some changes today. If you are planning to go on a journey, you may face difficulties. Lack of experience can spoil the work, so gather necessary information before starting any task. In financial matters, money may get stuck before reaching you.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Gemini natives will not get significant benefits today despite hard work. Employed individuals may have conflicts with their management today. Earning money through unethical means is possible. Expenses will be high.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Cancer natives should try to maintain their self-control for now. Mental stress regarding some matter will be quite high today. However, with a calm mind, you will be successful in resolving everything. There is a possibility of financial gain from government work. Postpone plans related to starting new work for some time.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Leo natives will have to overcome negativity today. Adverse situations may arise for you today. However, you must not lose patience. Persist with your work patiently. Today, you may have important conversations with your seniors. The day will be favourable in terms of earnings. Take necessary precautions to control expenses.
Tarot card calculations indicate that the time will be favourable for Virgo natives involved in management-related work. It is an auspicious day for those seeking job changes. However, traders will have to work very hard to achieve success today.
Today is an excellent day for Libra natives associated with technical reasons. A deal related to buying and selling machinery may occur. The day is very good for work related to property construction. Money will be spent on paying government taxes. Complete tasks on time to avoid penalties.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Scorpio natives should not blindly trust others' advice today. Investigate thoroughly first. Make decisions based on what you deem correct. Also, today your plans will be extensive, but difficult to implement. There will be no significant gains in terms of earnings.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Sagittarius natives involved in production work will need to work very carefully for now. A small mistake can lead to big losses. Do not let negativity overpower you. Conflicts between management and employees are possible. Family support will be beneficial in financial matters.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Capricorn natives may not feel very enthusiastic about their work, which may slow down their work pace. You are advised to try to come out of mental dilemmas today. There is a possibility of normal gains today.
Tarot card calculations indicate that today will be an excellent day for employed Aquarius natives. Today you will succeed in impressing your boss. You will be able to work according to your wishes. Those involved in family business will receive results as expected. Since earnings may not be very high, expenses will be kept under full control.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Pisces natives may be emotionally a bit weak today. You will be able to fulfil your responsibilities properly only by overcoming negativity. You will try to acquire the necessary skills to master your work. The day is good for earnings. More than one source will provide financial benefits.
