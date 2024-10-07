Mahamaya Temple: The Miraculous Mahamaya Temple Illuminated with 30,000 Lamps of Devotion, More than 1 Lakh Devotees Visit Every Day

Mahamaya Temple: 18 Rooms with Only Lamps of Devotion The Mahamaya Temple Trust has made arrangements for 30,000 lamps of devotion in 18 rooms of the temple. By 11 am on the first day, almost all the lamps of devotion were lit. The rooms have been designed according to their size, with 1100, 1500, 1800, and 2500 lamp Kalash. About 300 people have been deployed to take care of these lamps. Among them, the lamps of devotees from across the seven seas are also lit. The temple trust claims that such a large number of lamps of devotion is not lit in any other temple in the country.

Mahamaya Temple: The Mandap is Supported by 16 Pillars The temple was built by King Ratndev of the Kalchuri dynasty, who made Ratanpur his capital. The temple’s mandap is supported by 16 pillars and has a beautiful idol of Goddess Mahamaya, which is about 3.5 feet tall. The temple was built in Vikram Samvat 1552 and has been restored by the Archaeology Department. The temple’s architecture is also unique. The garbhagriha and mandap are surrounded by an attractive courtyard, which was built during the Maratha period.

Mahamaya Temple: Three Dharamshalas in the Temple Complex There are three Dharamshala in the temple complex for the stay and daily routine of devotees. During Navratri, a free bhandara is organized every day, in which about 15,000 people participate. After Saptami, the number of participants increases to lakhs. The puja material used in the temple is immersed in the nearby pond, which is consumed by fish and other aquatic animals. The temple complex has three ponds and is surrounded by greenery. About 400 kg of ghee has been purchased for the bhog and Bhandara of Maa Rani during Navratri.