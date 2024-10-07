scriptMahamaya Temple: The Miraculous Mahamaya Temple Illuminated with 30,000 Lamps of Devotion, More than 1 Lakh Devotees Visit Every Day | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Mahamaya Temple: The Miraculous Mahamaya Temple Illuminated with 30,000 Lamps of Devotion, More than 1 Lakh Devotees Visit Every Day

Mahamaya Temple: The 12th-century Mahamaya Temple in Ratanpur has become a center of faith and devotion since the first day of Navratri. Located 26 km from the district headquarters, this temple is expected to receive more than 1 lakh devotees every day after Saptami. The worship of the goddess takes place in the form of the 51st Shaktipeeth.

BilaspurOct 07, 2024 / 06:19 pm

Patrika Desk

Mahamaya Temple: Illuminated by 30,000 Wishes, Attracting Thousands of Devotees

Mahamaya Temple: Illuminated by 30,000 Wishes, Attracting Thousands of Devotees

The 12th-century Mahamaya Temple, located 26 km from the district headquarters in Ratanpur, has become a center of faith and devotion since the first day of Navratri. After Saptami, more than 1 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple every day. The worship of the goddess takes place in the form of the 51st Shaktipeeth. It is believed that the right shoulder of Sati fell here.

Mahamaya Temple: 18 Rooms with Only Lamps of Devotion

The Mahamaya Temple Trust has made arrangements for 30,000 lamps of devotion in 18 rooms of the temple. By 11 am on the first day, almost all the lamps of devotion were lit. The rooms have been designed according to their size, with 1100, 1500, 1800, and 2500 lamp Kalash. About 300 people have been deployed to take care of these lamps. Among them, the lamps of devotees from across the seven seas are also lit. The temple trust claims that such a large number of lamps of devotion is not lit in any other temple in the country.

Mahamaya Temple: The Mandap is Supported by 16 Pillars

The temple was built by King Ratndev of the Kalchuri dynasty, who made Ratanpur his capital. The temple’s mandap is supported by 16 pillars and has a beautiful idol of Goddess Mahamaya, which is about 3.5 feet tall. The temple was built in Vikram Samvat 1552 and has been restored by the Archaeology Department. The temple’s architecture is also unique. The garbhagriha and mandap are surrounded by an attractive courtyard, which was built during the Maratha period.

Mahamaya Temple: Three Dharamshalas in the Temple Complex

There are three Dharamshala in the temple complex for the stay and daily routine of devotees. During Navratri, a free bhandara is organized every day, in which about 15,000 people participate. After Saptami, the number of participants increases to lakhs. The puja material used in the temple is immersed in the nearby pond, which is consumed by fish and other aquatic animals. The temple complex has three ponds and is surrounded by greenery. About 400 kg of ghee has been purchased for the bhog and Bhandara of Maa Rani during Navratri.

Mahamaya Temple: Special Royal Decoration on Navami…

During Navratri, the donation box is opened every day. The amount received in donations, along with gold and silver items, is recorded. The goddess is decorated with the ornaments offered by devotees the next day. On Navami, the goddess is given a special royal decoration. The rest of the days, the donation box is opened every week. The Nagar Palika Ratanpur receives Rs 20 lakh from the trust every year for development work. The temple and its complex are equipped with CCTV cameras.

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Mahamaya Temple: The Miraculous Mahamaya Temple Illuminated with 30,000 Lamps of Devotion, More than 1 Lakh Devotees Visit Every Day

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

SBI Recruitment 2024: You can now apply for this recruitment of SBI until October 14, see details here

Jobs

SBI Recruitment 2024: You can now apply for this recruitment of SBI until October 14, see details here

in 4 hours

Calcutta High Court gives order, 10-year-old girl’s body to be re-postmortemed today, government hospital doctors will not conduct the examination

National News

Calcutta High Court gives order, 10-year-old girl’s body to be re-postmortemed today, government hospital doctors will not conduct the examination

in 2 hours

Ratan Tata’s health has not deteriorated! The industrialist himself has termed the news as ‘rumor’

National News

Ratan Tata’s health has not deteriorated! The industrialist himself has termed the news as ‘rumor’

in 2 hours

Money Laundering Case: Land for Job Case – Lalu Yadav and all accused get bail, this work has to be done

National News

Money Laundering Case: Land for Job Case – Lalu Yadav and all accused get bail, this work has to be done

in 3 hours

Latest Astrology and Spirituality

Kanyakumari Shakti Peeth: Where the power of the goddess performs miracles and fulfills the wishes of devotees

Astrology and Spirituality

Kanyakumari Shakti Peeth: Where the power of the goddess performs miracles and fulfills the wishes of devotees

2 days ago

Ma Brahmacharini Puja: To achieve your goals, chant this mantra on the second night of Navratri, Mother Brahmacharini will fulfill your wishes

Religion and Spirituality

Ma Brahmacharini Puja: To achieve your goals, chant this mantra on the second night of Navratri, Mother Brahmacharini will fulfill your wishes

4 days ago

In this city of Rajasthan, they perform Shradh and Tarpan for the peace of animals, birds, and other creatures

News Bulletin

In this city of Rajasthan, they perform Shradh and Tarpan for the peace of animals, birds, and other creatures

1 week ago

Navratri 2024 October: The upcoming Sharad Navratri, its date, auspicious time, and best time for Kalash establishment

Dharma Karma

Navratri 2024 October: The upcoming Sharad Navratri, its date, auspicious time, and best time for Kalash establishment

2 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.