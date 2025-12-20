Today’s Horoscope, December 20 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope 20 December 2025 (Image: Patrika)
Today, 20 December 2025, Saturday, is the Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Paush Maas, which was lasted until 07:12 AM. After this, Pratipada of Shukla Paksha has begun. Today's Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:58 AM to 12:39 PM, while Rahukaal will be from 09:44 AM to 11:01 AM. On Saturday, offering Arghya to the Peepal tree with a lamp of mustard oil and black sesame seeds is considered especially fruitful for receiving the blessings of Shani Dev and ancestors. Today's horoscope gives important indications related to your career, finances, love, health, and family life. Let's know the daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces by Pandit Mukesh Bhardwaj.
You will benefit from foresight. You should avoid making big announcements. You may have to find new options for help in your work. Conversation will be necessary to establish mutual harmony in emotional relationships. Stay away from intermediaries.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 3
Business travel will yield better results. Short-term investments are likely to be profitable. Dependence on others can cause trouble. Your inclination towards spiritual progress will increase.
Lucky Colour: Dark Green
Lucky Number: 6
Changes in your work style will be necessary to take advantage of opportunities. Better opportunities for financial progress will be available for those associated with banking work. You will have to maintain coordination in family life.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 9
You will have to strike a balance between well-wishers and opponents diplomatically. You will feel emotionally pressured. You may have to face a new situation based on past events.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 8
Your interest in technical and science-related subjects will increase. Your dominance will grow as old disputes are resolved in your favour. You will have to prevent the increasing closeness in emotional relationships from affecting your work situations.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Control over situations will improve. Changes in the team will be necessary to enhance work efficiency. You may face some difficulty in coordinating with family circumstances. You will get opportunities to help friends.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 3
Circumstances are favouring you. You will need to make a proper plan to turn opportunities into results. You can get maximum benefits with minimum expenditure. Your social prestige will increase.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 5
You may experience some stress due to increased ambitions. You will need to utilise the right people and opportunities. It is a time to become financially strong. There will be pressure to fulfil your partner's desires in love relationships.
Lucky Colour: Coffee
Lucky Number: 2
You will get opportunities to manage things your way. Delivering results will be your responsibility. Efficient management can lead to bigger opportunities in the future. Carelessness will lead to stress. You will have to show your efficiency. Drive vehicles carefully.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 4
Hasty decisions can lead to financial stress. You will need to be frugal. You will receive help from relationships. You need to be cautious while dealing with opponents. It is better to postpone travel.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 1
It is a time to benefit from the work done by others. If you maintain proper control over situations, you can achieve unprecedented gains. You will have opportunities to enjoy entertainment etc.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
You must take advantage of opportunities to build high-level contacts. There is a need to strike a balance between family and work. You should avoid announcing success before the work is completed. If you show patience, you can gain more than expected.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 8
