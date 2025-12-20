Today’s Horoscope, December 20 for All Zodiac Signs

Today, 20 December 2025, Saturday, is the Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Paush Maas, which was lasted until 07:12 AM. After this, Pratipada of Shukla Paksha has begun. Today's Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:58 AM to 12:39 PM, while Rahukaal will be from 09:44 AM to 11:01 AM. On Saturday, offering Arghya to the Peepal tree with a lamp of mustard oil and black sesame seeds is considered especially fruitful for receiving the blessings of Shani Dev and ancestors. Today's horoscope gives important indications related to your career, finances, love, health, and family life. Let's know the daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces by Pandit Mukesh Bhardwaj.