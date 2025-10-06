Venus Transit 2025: Auspicious Yoga to Form One Day Before Karwa Chauth, These Zodiac Signs May Receive Boon of Immense Wealth

This year, the Karwa Chauth fast will be observed on Friday, October 10th. Karwa Chauth holds immense significance in Hinduism. Every year, on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, married women observe a fast without water, praying for the long life and good health of their husbands. On this day, women fast all day without consuming water, adorn themselves with 16 types of adornments, dress in red attire, and worship Goddess Karwa in the evening. After the puja and narration of the story, they break their fast by offering Arghya to the moon and drinking water offered by their husbands.