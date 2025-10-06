Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Venus Transit 2025: Auspicious Yoga to Form One Day Before Karwa Chauth, These Zodiac Signs May Receive Boon of Immense Wealth

Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on October 10 this year. Venus will transit into Virgo one day before the fast, which will bring financial gains, career growth, and happiness in relationships for people of Gemini, Leo, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

2 min read

Oct 06, 2025

Venus transit (Image: AI)

This year, the Karwa Chauth fast will be observed on Friday, October 10th. Karwa Chauth holds immense significance in Hinduism. Every year, on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, married women observe a fast without water, praying for the long life and good health of their husbands. On this day, women fast all day without consuming water, adorn themselves with 16 types of adornments, dress in red attire, and worship Goddess Karwa in the evening. After the puja and narration of the story, they break their fast by offering Arghya to the moon and drinking water offered by their husbands.

Why is Karwa Chauth Special This Year?

According to Drik Panchang, this year's Karwa Chauth is considered even more special because the planet Venus will enter Virgo one day before the fast, on October 9th. In Vedic astrology, Venus is considered the significator of love, beauty, arts, wealth, and prosperity. When Venus transits, it deeply impacts relationships, comforts, and financial situations. This transit is bringing auspicious signs for many zodiac signs. Let's find out which natives will benefit the most from it.

Gemini

This transit of Venus will be extremely beneficial for Gemini natives. Their financial situation will improve, and stalled tasks will be completed quickly. There are indications of unexpected gains in business. Sweetness and enthusiasm will enter their love lives. Old disputes may end, and money lent to someone might be recovered.

Leo

This period will also be wonderful for Leo natives. Their hard work will pay off, and incomplete tasks will be finished. There is a possibility of financial gains and new sources of income. The time is excellent for investments or starting new ventures. Peace will prevail in family life, and improvements will be seen in health as well.

Aquarius

For Aquarius natives, this transit signals progress in both career and financial sectors. Salaried individuals may receive new responsibilities and promotions. Furthermore, this is an excellent time for those considering starting a business. There are prospects for financial gains and income growth. Love relationships will also become sweeter.

