Weekly Horoscope (21-27 September) for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Horoscope 21 to 27 September 2025: This week, influenced by the second solar eclipse of the year on the 21st of September, which falls on Sarva Pitru Moksha Amavasya, brings a confluence of challenges and opportunities for individuals born under the zodiac signs ranging from Libra to Pisces. According to astrology, those born under the Virgo zodiac sign and Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be particularly affected. Some may experience fluctuations in business and employment, while others will find fortune and support at their peak. Increased expenses and family disagreements may trouble some, while others will enjoy the success of long-delayed projects. In careers and businesses, vigilance, patience, and sound judgment will bring success, while communication and restraint will maintain harmony in relationships. While disagreements may arise in love and marital life for some, others will experience joyful moments filled with love and trust.
Overall, this week is special for every zodiac sign, and by adopting positive thinking, honesty, and a positive attitude, difficulties can be transformed into opportunities. Let's find out from Dr. Aneesh Vyas how this new week will be for those born under the signs from Libra to Pisces.
Career-Business: This week will be mixed for Libra natives. If you are involved in business, you may face significant fluctuations due to a market downturn. The first half of the week will be reasonably good from a business perspective, but in the latter half, you will have to face stiff competition. Expenses will exceed income. Libra natives need to maintain a safe distance from risky ventures this week, otherwise, they may suffer significant losses.
This week remains moderate for salaried individuals. Therefore, do not make the mistake of leaving your work to others or being negligent in your work, otherwise, you may face the wrath of your seniors. Libra natives should avoid taking any shortcuts or violating rules and regulations this week to complete their work. If you are involved in business, keep your paperwork complete to avoid any trouble.
Love-Life: Libra natives will need to control their behaviour and speech to maintain better relationships. This week, you may have a disagreement with your love partner or life partner over something. In such a situation, resort to dialogue instead of conflict to resolve things.
Remedy: Offer white sweets to a young girl and seek her blessings.
This week is moderately fruitful for Scorpio natives. To avoid financial difficulties, manage your finances from the beginning of the week and exercise caution in financial transactions. At the beginning of the week, your mind will be disheartened due to the failure of efforts made for a particular task. During this time, there are chances of a change in job or location for salaried individuals. Scorpio natives will need to control their speech and behaviour this week.
In the middle of the week, there may be a disagreement with siblings. During this time, there is a possibility of disruption in family peace. Scorpio natives may go on a long or short journey in the middle of the week for work. The journey will be tiring but fruitful. During this time, you will be striving to increase your resources. Your daily income will also increase to a great extent, but expenses will remain higher than income. Scorpio natives should try to avoid violating rules and procedures in the latter half of the week, otherwise, they may face humiliation along with financial loss.
Love-Life: This week, your attraction towards the opposite sex may increase. If you are thinking of expressing your love to someone, you should wait for the right time, otherwise, a promising situation may worsen in haste. To keep married life happy, be honest with your spouse and appreciate their feelings.
Remedy: Recite Bajrang Baan.
Career-Business: This week is auspicious and fortunate for Sagittarius natives. With the help of a special person, major difficulties related to your life will be resolved this week. Throughout this week, you will receive the cooperation and support of relatives and well-wishers. In the first half of the week, your important work will be completed with special hard work and running around. During this time, the case in court will seem to be in your favour. If you have been planning to buy land, a building, or a vehicle for a long time, it may be completed. People involved in business can try their hand at a new venture. If you have any work related to the government or authority, it will be completed this week.
In the latter half of the week, you may meet a special person. With whose help, you will get an opportunity to join future profit schemes. During this week, the minds of housewives will be engrossed in religious activities. In the latter half of the week, you will benefit from pilgrimage or the satsang of a spiritual person. Those doing business related to foreign countries are likely to get special benefits during this time.
Love-Life: This week is very auspicious for you from the point of view of relationships. At the beginning of the week, the arrival of a loved one at home will create a happy atmosphere. Most of your time will be spent happily with your well-wishers and companions. Love relationships will be strong. Mutual trust will increase. Marital life will remain happy.
Remedy: Recite Shiva Chalisa.
This week will prove to be quite hectic for Capricorn natives. This week you may have to work harder and make more efforts for small things. At the beginning of the week, your full attention will be focused on resolving domestic issues. During this time, the health of a family member will also be a major cause of your concern. For those involved in business, this week will be economically slow. However, there will still be a livelihood income. Despite obstacles, your needs will be met somehow. Capricorn natives will need to avoid laziness and arrogance this week, otherwise, even ongoing work may get stuck.
In the middle of the week, you will have to avoid getting involved in someone's dispute, otherwise, you may have to face humiliation and even go to court. During this time, mental disorders will increase stress and laziness. In the latter half of the week, salaried people may have a dispute with their colleagues over something. During this time, your secret enemies may conspire to spoil your image. Capricorn natives will need to be cautious while travelling in the latter half of the week. Drive carefully and take care of your belongings during this time.
Love-Life: There is a possibility of some bitterness in the love relationship. The mind will be a little unhappy due to the inability to meet the love partner and disagreements. To make married life happy, appreciate your spouse's feelings and fulfil their needs.
Remedy: Recite Sundarkand.
Career-Business: Aquarius natives need to avoid excessive enthusiasm in the first half of the week. During this time, haste or overconfidence can spoil your work. In such a situation, try to do any work patiently and skillfully. In the first half of the week, there may be a dispute in your home regarding ancestral property. If you are involved in business, you should handle financial transactions carefully this week. If you are in a partnership business, it would be appropriate to proceed by clarifying things.
This week, if you wisely use your energy and time, you may get more success than expected in your work. The middle of the week will be favourable for you to achieve success in a particular task. During this time, you will get full cooperation and support from well-wishers both at home and outside. Relief will be felt on finding a solution to a major problem related to the child. Those who have become bored doing the same kind of work can move forward on a new project.
Love-Life: This week, the attraction of Aquarius natives towards the opposite sex will increase. A recent friendship may turn into a love relationship. This week you will try to spend more time with your love partner or life partner. In the latter half of the week, a sudden picnic or tourism program may be planned with the family. Health will be normal.
Remedy: Recite Shivlingashtakam Stotra.
Pisces natives may have to run around a little more in the beginning of the week regarding work, but the positive aspect is that you will get the full fruit of your hard work. This week, both money and love will fall into your lap. Misunderstandings that arose with relatives will be resolved, and you will get another chance to join hands and move forward.
Money-Gain: At the beginning of the week, you can spend a large amount of money on things related to your comfort. Wishes related to land, building or vehicle can be fulfilled. During this time, your income will increase. If you were trying to start a business or for a loan for land, building etc., your efforts will bear fruit this week and the money will be arranged. The latter half is much more auspicious and fortunate than the first half of the week. During this time, you will get good opportunities for employment. You will benefit from previous investments. People associated with politics may get a high position.
Love-Life: This week is completely favourable for you from the point of view of relationships. A happy atmosphere will prevail in the home. You will receive the full blessings of your parents. In the latter half of the week, you will have the good fortune of celebrating festivals etc. with your family. Love relationships will deepen. You may receive a surprise gift from your love partner this week. You will enjoy pleasant moments with your spouse. Health will be normal.
Remedy: Recite Aditya Hriday Stotra.