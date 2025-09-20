Weekly Horoscope (21-27 September) for Libra to Pisces

Career-Business: This week is auspicious and fortunate for Sagittarius natives. With the help of a special person, major difficulties related to your life will be resolved this week. Throughout this week, you will receive the cooperation and support of relatives and well-wishers. In the first half of the week, your important work will be completed with special hard work and running around. During this time, the case in court will seem to be in your favour. If you have been planning to buy land, a building, or a vehicle for a long time, it may be completed. People involved in business can try their hand at a new venture. If you have any work related to the government or authority, it will be completed this week.