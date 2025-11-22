Weekly Horoscope 23-29 November 2025 for Libra to Pisces

In the middle of the week, you will establish connections with people associated with power and government, with whose help you will get opportunities to join future profit-making ventures. In the latter half of the week, you may become impatient about certain things. You will not tolerate delays in anything during this period. Sagittarius natives will need to exercise more control over their speech and behaviour during this time, otherwise, even completed tasks may get spoiled. Working women may face some difficulties in balancing their personal and professional lives during this period. Salaried individuals may have a disagreement with their boss over some matter.