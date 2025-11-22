Weekly Horoscope 23-29 November 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Horoscope (Image; Freepik)
Weekly Horoscope 23 to 29 November 2025: This week, from November 23 to 29, 2025, is astrologically very significant. During this period, Venus entering Scorpio, Saturn becoming direct in Pisces, Rahu-Ketu's transit through constellations, and several auspicious planetary conjunctions will bring new circumstances into life. According to astrologer Pandit Anish Vyas, influential yogas like Lakshmi Narayan Yoga, Shukraditya Yoga, Samasaptak Yoga, Ruchak Rajyoga, Kendra-Trikon, and Vipreet Rajyoga are forming this week. Know how these planetary movements will affect your career, financial situation, relationships, love life, and health this week.
Libra natives will receive full support from loved ones and good fortune in every aspect of life this week. Pending tasks will gain momentum. You will complete your planned tasks with renewed energy. You will successfully find solutions to various problems through your intellect and wisdom. This week will prove auspicious for purchasing land, property, vehicles, etc. Efforts made in this regard will be successful. Obstacles in acquiring ancestral property will be removed with the help of an influential person. Salaried individuals may receive an important responsibility at their workplace by the middle of the week.
If you are striving for a career or business abroad, you may achieve special success. You will have the good fortune to start a new venture during this period. Your social prestige will increase. You will establish connections with high-ranking and respected individuals in society. This week will be favourable for your relationships. You will feel closeness with your loved ones this week.
In the latter half of the week, you will experience the joy of a pilgrimage with family members. Love relationships will deepen. Mutual trust and closeness with your love partner will increase. Married life will remain blissful. You will receive special support from your in-laws. Health will be normal.
Remedy: Recite the Shiva Chalisa daily.
Scorpio natives should approach any task with both heart and mind this week. You may face some difficulties in your work at the beginning of the week. Even small tasks may require more effort and hard work during this period. If you are planning to purchase land or property, you must avoid any negligence in paperwork, otherwise, you may face problems later. The latter half of the week will be more favourable for salaried individuals compared to the first half. During this time, you will successfully complete your tasks on time by taking measured steps. This week will be mixed for business owners. Expenses will exceed income this week.
Scorpio natives should not compromise on their health this week and should seek timely treatment for any ailment, otherwise, they may face financial and physical distress. To maintain better relationships, it is advisable for Scorpio natives not to blow small matters out of proportion this week.
In the latter half of the week, there may be a disagreement with your father over some matter. Proceed with caution in your love life and respect your love partner's feelings.
Remedy: Worship Lord Hanuman daily.
The first half of this week is filled with auspiciousness and good fortune for Sagittarius natives. If you have been troubled by a particular issue for some time, you will find a solution with the help of an influential person during this period. You will receive full favour from your seniors at the workplace. Efforts made towards employment will be successful. You will achieve desired profits in business. Your reputation in the market will grow.
In the middle of the week, you will establish connections with people associated with power and government, with whose help you will get opportunities to join future profit-making ventures. In the latter half of the week, you may become impatient about certain things. You will not tolerate delays in anything during this period. Sagittarius natives will need to exercise more control over their speech and behaviour during this time, otherwise, even completed tasks may get spoiled. Working women may face some difficulties in balancing their personal and professional lives during this period. Salaried individuals may have a disagreement with their boss over some matter.
New people may enter your life this week. A new chapter of friendship may begin with someone. However, never make the mistake of abandoning old well-wishers for new friends, or you may regret it later. Married relationships will remain normal with sweet and sour disagreements.
Remedy: Apply a tilak of saffron daily.
This week will prove to be better for Capricorn natives compared to the previous week. Your hard work and efforts at the workplace will be appreciated this week. Authorities will be pleased with you, and you will receive full cooperation and support from your subordinates. From a financial perspective, this week will be extremely auspicious for you. You may receive money stuck in a scheme or lent to someone this week. Salaried individuals will develop additional sources of income. Overall, you will gain financially this week, and your prestige will increase.
Business owners may have to do a bit more running around at the beginning of the week for business-related matters. However, the progress and profits in business will bring happiness. This week will be favourable for your relationships. If your relationships with siblings had deteriorated due to some issue, misunderstandings will be cleared through an elder this week, and your relationships will get back on track. You will succeed in conveying a positive message through your actions and words in society this week. The opposite gender will be impressed by your speech. Love relationships will deepen. Married life will remain blissful.
Remedy: Recite the Shri Sukta daily.
This week is going to be extremely auspicious for Aquarius natives. You will receive full support from luck this week. You will witness growth and good profits in your business. By the end of this week, you may close a significant business deal. Business-related travel will prove pleasant, successful, and profitable. Salaried individuals are likely to see an increase in their position and prestige.
You may start a new phase in your life this week. For instance, salaried individuals may receive a better offer from somewhere, while unemployed individuals may find employment. Those involved in politics are likely to attain high positions. Their credibility and influence in society will increase. Your income will increase. With the increase in daily income, your problems will also decrease. Obstacles in acquiring ancestral property will be removed. You will enjoy the comforts of land, property, and vehicles. Your respect in society will grow. In the latter half of the week, you will succeed in expanding your plans. You will receive full cooperation and support from your family and relatives this week.
Obstacles in love affairs will be removed. Love and trust with your love partner will increase. You will maintain good coordination with your spouse. Health will be normal.
Remedy: Recite Shri Sundarkand.
This week will be mixed for Pisces natives. You will need to manage your time and money very carefully this week, otherwise, you may face financial and mental distress. Unexpected major expenses may arise in the first half of the week. You will be concerned about the health of an elderly family member during this period. Additionally, you may face some difficulties on the career and business front. If you are in a partnership business, you need to proceed with extreme caution. If you are thinking of working on a new plan, be sure to seek advice from your well-wishers before taking any step.
Pisces natives should not try to gain cheap popularity this week, otherwise, you may suffer losses instead of profits. From a health perspective, the latter half of the week will be somewhat unfavourable. Drive carefully during this period and maintain a proper diet. Do not consume alcohol or other intoxicants at all.
To maintain better relationships, it is advisable for Pisces natives to ignore minor issues. Avoid haste in love relationships and respect your love partner's feelings.
Remedy: Recite Shri Vishnu Sahasranama daily.
