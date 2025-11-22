Weekly Horoscope 23 to 29 November 2025 for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Horoscope November 23 To 29, 2025: The fourth and final week of November (November 23 to 29, 2025) is bringing a major upheaval astrologically. This week, due to the change in the movement of several powerful planets, it will be significant for the 12 zodiac signs as well as the country and the world. During this period, Shani, the giver of karma, will become direct by changing its course (in Pisces on November 28), while Venus, the planet of love and wealth, will also transit into Scorpio (on November 26). Rahu and Ketu will have already changed constellations, and Mercury will have entered Libra by November 23. Due to these major changes, several auspicious yogas like Lakshmi Narayan Yoga, Shukra-Aditya Yoga, Samasaptak Yoga, Ruchak Rajyoga, Kendra Trikon, Navpancham, and Vipreet Rajyoga are being formed this week. According to astrologer Anish Vyas, many zodiac signs including Aries, Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo will get the support of luck, while Gemini and Leo will have to exercise more caution in some matters. Know how your job, business, finances, and love life will be this week.