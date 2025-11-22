Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope 23 to 29 November 2025 for Aries to Virgo

Know how your week will be according to your zodiac sign from Aries to Virgo.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

Weekly Horoscope for Aries to Virgo (Image: Freepik)

Weekly Horoscope November 23 To 29, 2025: The fourth and final week of November (November 23 to 29, 2025) is bringing a major upheaval astrologically. This week, due to the change in the movement of several powerful planets, it will be significant for the 12 zodiac signs as well as the country and the world. During this period, Shani, the giver of karma, will become direct by changing its course (in Pisces on November 28), while Venus, the planet of love and wealth, will also transit into Scorpio (on November 26). Rahu and Ketu will have already changed constellations, and Mercury will have entered Libra by November 23. Due to these major changes, several auspicious yogas like Lakshmi Narayan Yoga, Shukra-Aditya Yoga, Samasaptak Yoga, Ruchak Rajyoga, Kendra Trikon, Navpancham, and Vipreet Rajyoga are being formed this week. According to astrologer Anish Vyas, many zodiac signs including Aries, Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo will get the support of luck, while Gemini and Leo will have to exercise more caution in some matters. Know how your job, business, finances, and love life will be this week.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

This week is bringing auspiciousness for the natives of Aries. This week, your planned tasks will be seen to be completed rapidly. New possibilities will emerge in the workplace. By working in a planned manner, special tasks will be accomplished soon. Pleased with your work in the workplace, seniors may assign you an important responsibility. The desire for promotion or a desired transfer may be fulfilled. Additional sources of income will be created with the help of friends or well-wishers.

Financially, this week will be extremely auspicious for you. In the middle of the week, you may unexpectedly receive money that was lent out or stuck somewhere. During this time, you may spend a large sum of money on items related to comfort and convenience. Family material comforts and resources will increase. Those striving for higher education or career/business abroad may receive significant good news this week. Obstacles in this path will appear to be automatically removed. From a relationship perspective, this week will be completely favourable for you. You will receive as much happiness and support as possible from your parents.

Love relationships will deepen. You will succeed in creating a special place in your love partner's heart. Married life will remain happy.

Remedy: Recite Sundarkand and apply vermilion tilak.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

This week is bringing good luck for the natives of Taurus. This week, wherever you put your hand, you will see success and financial gain. This week, you will witness positive changes in your career and business. Even your rivals in the workplace will praise your work. At the beginning of the week, a long or short-distance journey is possible suddenly. The journey will prove to be pleasant and successful in special tasks.

From a business perspective, this week will be completely favourable for you. You will succeed in taking advantage of the market boom. You may make a big decision to expand your business or start a new venture. Your friends will prove to be very helpful in bringing this plan to fruition.

From a health perspective, you will need to be cautious throughout the week. During this time, you may fall prey to seasonal illnesses. In such a situation, maintain your daily routine and diet properly and keep yourself away from any kind of intoxication.

In the middle of the week, a consensus will be reached in the family to resolve a major issue related to the household. Religious and auspicious ceremonies will be completed in the house in the latter half of the week. Love relationships will deepen. You will get opportunities to spend pleasant time with your spouse.

Remedy: Recite Shri Mahalakshmi Ashtakam Stotram.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Natives of Gemini may have to put in more effort to complete their planned tasks this week. To complete tasks on time and avoid financial difficulties, you will need to manage your money and time from the beginning of the week. At the start of the week, you may have to undertake a long or short-distance journey for work. The journey will be tiring and relatively less fruitful, which may make you feel a bit dejected. This week, you will need to be more cautious of your hidden enemies, as they may conspire to spoil your well-laid plans.

This week, you will need to avoid haste while making decisions in financial matters. If you are thinking of investing in a scheme or changing jobs, you should definitely seek advice from your well-wishers in this regard. Students preparing for exams and competitions may lose interest in studies this week. To achieve desired results, they will need to work hard and avoid laziness.

There is a possibility of disagreement in love affairs over some matter. To resolve the bitterness in personal relationships, avoid arguments and resort to communication.

Remedy: Recite Ganesh Stotram daily.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

This week will prove to be extremely auspicious for the natives of Cancer. The beginning of the week will be marked by the receipt of auspicious news. This week, your planned tasks will be seen to be completed on time. In the first half of the week, you will breathe a sigh of relief as a major concern related to your children is resolved. During this time, you will get opportunities to participate in religious and auspicious ceremonies. From a career-business perspective, this week will be completely favourable for you. With the help of an influential person, you will get an opportunity to join profitable schemes.

In the middle of the week, matters related to court and legal issues will appear to be resolved through mutual settlement. This week will prove to be auspicious and progressive for students from a study perspective. From a business point of view, the latter half of the week will prove to be more profitable for you. During this time, your income will be high, and you will also spend a lot. If you have been planning to buy land, property, or a vehicle for a long time, this wish may be fulfilled this week.

This week, you will be seen taking the initiative to improve your personal relationships. You will also receive full support and cooperation from your relatives. You will see good tuning with your love partner. The marriage of unmarried people may be fixed.

Remedy: Recite Shiv Mahimna Stotram.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

This week will be mixed in its results for the natives of Leo. This week, you should avoid doing any task in haste, otherwise, you may incur losses instead of profits. At the beginning of the week, you will need extra effort and hard work to complete your planned tasks on time. During this time, your expenses will exceed your income, due to which you may face financial difficulties.

Natives of Leo should definitely seek advice from their well-wishers when making any major business deals this week. If you are in a partnership business, be careful while transacting money and do not be negligent in any paperwork. In the middle of the week, a program to go on a pilgrimage or tour may suddenly arise. During this time, you will meet influential people associated with power and government, with whose help you will get an opportunity to join a profitable scheme in the future.

The latter half of the week will be somewhat more relaxed compared to the first half. During this time, problems related to personal life will appear to be resolved. Well-wishers will be seen supporting you at every step. Your love partner will prove to be particularly helpful during difficult times. Your mind may be a little worried about your spouse's health this week, although you will also need to take care of your own health.

Remedy: Recite Narayan Kavach daily.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Natives of Virgo will get full support of luck this week. If you have been wandering in search of employment for a long time, this wish may be fulfilled by the end of this week. Efforts made for livelihood will prove successful. Plans for business expansion will appear to be taking shape. Journeys undertaken for business purposes will prove pleasant and profitable. Overall, natives of Virgo will succeed in progressing with the help of their hard work and luck this week.

Financially, the latter half of the week will be more auspicious for you. During this time, new sources of income will be created. Material comforts and accumulated wealth will increase. During this time, you may be honoured for a special task. From a relationship perspective, this week is completely favourable for you. You will continue to receive as much happiness and support as possible from your parents.

This week is auspicious from the perspective of love relationships. You will get opportunities to spend happy moments with your love partner. You will value each other's feelings. In the latter half of the week, you may receive a surprise gift from your love partner. Health will be normal.

Remedy: Recite Shri Ganesh Chalisa.

