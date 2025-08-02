Weekly Horoscope, 3-9 August for Aries to Virgo

This week may bring tiring circumstances for Cancer natives, but don't give up and keep trying. The proverb that applies to you is “Don't lose heart, don't forget Ram”, remember it every moment. Instead of backing down from small difficulties, resolve to complete the task through your continuous efforts, because without trying your best, you will regret even being close to the destination. Towards the latter part of the week, you may plan a trip to a tourist destination or pilgrimage to relieve your mental fatigue. You will feel like spending time in solitude.

Talking about relationships, this week will be mixed. There will be a possibility of minor misunderstandings with relatives, so be careful while speaking about what you say and what the other person understands.