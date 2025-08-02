Weekly Horoscope, 3-9 August for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Horoscope (3 August – 9 August): This first week of August may bring a decisive turn for many zodiac signs from an astrological perspective. Some signs are indicated to achieve success in long-delayed tasks, while others are advised to exercise special caution in their behaviour and decisions. Planetary positions this week may have a profound impact on career, business, family relationships, and love life. For some, it's time to climb the ladder of success, while others will need patience and wisdom to manage the situation. If you want to know what this week holds for you, let's find out from astrologer Dr. Aneesh Vyas how this new week will be for those from Aries to Virgo.
This week is full of new possibilities for Aries natives. The work you have been diligently pursuing will be completely successful. If you have recently been tired of routine, this week you will get a chance to do something new. Successes at every step and timely completion of tasks will instill a new energy and enthusiasm within you. This week, you will strive to balance your career or business with home and family responsibilities, and this effort will be largely successful. In the middle of the week, you will receive special blessings from a senior member of the family. You will get an opportunity to spend happy moments with colleagues.
Career-Business: Employed people may get an important responsibility at the beginning of the week, for which you may have to travel long or short distances. This time will be very auspicious for those doing business in partnership. You may get the good fortune of doing a big business deal.
Love Life: Your love life will be wonderful, you will show better coordination with your love partner, and married life will also be happy. Health will remain normal.
Remedy: Recite Sudhandakand this week.
This week is a time for special caution for Taurus natives. Do not do any work in a hurry or carelessly, otherwise, you may face both financial and mental problems. In the latter part of the week, you may meet an influential person, which can accelerate your stalled work. There may also be concerns related to children during this time, but your spouse will be with you throughout.
Career-Business: At the beginning of the week, you will shoulder extra burden related to the workplace and will also have to grapple with different challenges on the domestic front. Land-building or ancestral property disputes may become your cause for concern. During this time, you will try to complete unfinished tasks, but partial success will leave you somewhat disheartened. This time will be mixed in terms of your progress, so avoid taking risks in your career or business, and restraint and improvement in temperament will be necessary.
Love Life: Avoid haste in love relationships, make promises thoughtfully, otherwise, you may be humiliated in the future.
Remedy: Recite Shri Sukta. It is a prayer mantra of Goddess Lakshmi, which is considered helpful in bringing prosperity, financial stability, family peace and mental balance.
This week will be much more auspicious and beneficial for Gemini natives than last week. Working women may get special success this week. Achieving a high position will increase respect both in the workplace and at home. This week, Gemini natives will strive towards better quality of life. In the latter part of the week, you may spend a large amount of money on rest, health or amenities. You may also suddenly plan a trip to a tourist destination. Which will provide memorable moments with partners or friends. This week will be very favourable from the point of view of relationships. If you are single, a friend-level attraction may occur, and there is also a possibility of a love affair or marriage being fixed.
Career-Business: During this time, there is a strong possibility that any major problem related to your employment will be resolved. With the cooperation of relatives and well-wishers, your career and business can progress. At the beginning of the week, you can take an important decision related to your business. Which can lead to a big deal or a new business venture. This time will be especially auspicious for businesses related to foreign countries, and there are also possibilities of long-distance travel. This journey will be pleasant and will increase new contacts.
Love Life: Your power of attraction will increase this week, and your love life will be extremely wonderful. There will be a sweet and pleasant experience with your life partner.
Health: Health will be normal, but pay special attention to your diet. Otherwise, there may be a possibility of stomach problems.
Remedy: Recite Ganesh Chalisa regularly this week, it is considered helpful in bringing stability and prosperity in your fortune, career-wealth, and family life.
This week may bring tiring circumstances for Cancer natives, but don't give up and keep trying. The proverb that applies to you is “Don't lose heart, don't forget Ram”, remember it every moment. Instead of backing down from small difficulties, resolve to complete the task through your continuous efforts, because without trying your best, you will regret even being close to the destination. Towards the latter part of the week, you may plan a trip to a tourist destination or pilgrimage to relieve your mental fatigue. You will feel like spending time in solitude.
Talking about relationships, this week will be mixed. There will be a possibility of minor misunderstandings with relatives, so be careful while speaking about what you say and what the other person understands.
Career-Business: At the beginning of the week, you will increase contact with influential people to complete your pending tasks. Meanwhile, a friend can help you especially, who will be able to rescue you from difficult times in life. In the middle of the week, a problem in personal life may become a cause of concern for you. During this time, you will pay attention to both home and family responsibilities as well as career-business, and you will have to work extra hard to balance both.
Love Life: Proceed cautiously in love relationships, hasty decisions can lead to humiliation. The blessings of your father or father-like person will be especially upon you at the end of this week.
Remedy: Recite Shiva Chalisa regularly this week. This remedy will help you maintain mental and spiritual balance.
This week will be moderately fruitful for Leo natives, but it will be necessary to give extra effort and time. In the middle of the week, you may have to run around more in legal matters, secret deals or government work, while personal life related problems will also bother you. During this time, it is better to handle your own work instead of relying on others. Businessmen should exercise caution in financial transactions and paperwork. Towards the end of the week, the health of a senior member of the family may become a cause for concern, and lack of expected cooperation may lead to disappointment, yet it will be better to calmly handle responsibilities instead of being irritable.
Career-Business: At the beginning of the week, debt and unexpected expenses may become a cause for concern, especially if large expenses suddenly arise and you have to borrow. Instead of getting entangled with relatives, there is a need to understand their feelings, otherwise, there may be bitterness in relationships.
Love Life: Maintain honesty and clarity in love or marital relationships this week, only then will you find happiness.
Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.
This week will yield moderate results for Virgo natives. Don't be afraid of the challenges that come in life, but it is important to honestly fulfill your responsibilities and commitments. Towards the latter part of the week, you will feel lighter in your mind, as well-wishers will come forward to help you and you will be in a positive state of mind, body and wealth. If there was any misunderstanding in partnership business earlier, it can now be resolved and you will try to move the business forward again.
Career-Business: In the initial days, even small tasks may demand more effort. Avoid any tension or arguments, as careful decisions and restraint are essential for this.
Love Life: This week will have a mixed effect on relationships, a loved one may meet after a long time, trust will increase in love relationships, and happiness will remain amidst sweet and sour arguments in married life. Your spouse will be helpful in resolving your entangled matters.
Remedy: Recite Ganapati Atharvashirsha.