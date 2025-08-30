Weekly Tarot Horoscope, 31 August to 6 September 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, 31 August To 6 September 2025: The new week, starting from 31 August, holds special significance from the perspective of planetary positions and zodiac changes. This week could be special for many zodiac signs, as the positions of the planets and stars are about to change. For some signs, this week will be full of opportunities, while for others it will be challenging, and for some, it will be normal. If you also want to know your future this week, read your weekly tarot horoscope according to your zodiac sign, which will tell you what possibilities and challenges you may face this week. Let's know the planetary movements of other zodiac signs through the eyes of card reader and astrologer Neetika Sharma.