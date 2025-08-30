Weekly Tarot Horoscope, 31 August to 6 September 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, 31 August To 6 September 2025: The new week, starting from 31 August, holds special significance from the perspective of planetary positions and zodiac changes. This week could be special for many zodiac signs, as the positions of the planets and stars are about to change. For some signs, this week will be full of opportunities, while for others it will be challenging, and for some, it will be normal. If you also want to know your future this week, read your weekly tarot horoscope according to your zodiac sign, which will tell you what possibilities and challenges you may face this week. Let's know the planetary movements of other zodiac signs through the eyes of card reader and astrologer Neetika Sharma.
Tarot cards indicate that this week will be positive for Libra. However, you may show some sharpness in your nature. During this time, it would be better to avoid unnecessary expenses, otherwise it can directly affect your financial situation. There may also be a situation of discord with your spouse or business partner over an issue.
For Scorpios, the tarot cards are bringing special experiences this week. Someone around you may attract you. Job seekers are indicated to get new opportunities in their careers, which will pave the way for future success. However, this week you will have to take special care of your health, as minor health problems may arise.
Sagittarians may feel a little lack of confidence this week. In such a situation, focus on strengthening your network and contacts. You may feel sad about something and the results may not be as expected. You may face criticism and opposition from well-wishers. It is advisable to keep your speech restrained and maintain patience during any deal or agreement.
Capricorns will be busy with new tasks and responsibilities this week. The financial situation will remain balanced and the mind will be happy to see progress in work. You will get a chance to spend time with family and friends in personal life, which will lighten your mind and fill you with new energy.
For Aquarians, this week can prove beneficial in many ways. The opportunity that has been awaited for a long time can now be obtained. Love and harmony will increase in family life. There may also be a possibility of sudden profit, so try to take advantage of the opportunity. You will get cooperation from your spouse and the home environment will remain pleasant.
For Pisceans, this week may bring new proposals in terms of job and career. However, one should avoid taking any decision in a hurry. Irritability may increase in nature, which will affect the mood. Stay away from extravagance and avoid unnecessary disputes in relationships, otherwise there may be a situation of disagreement with your spouse or partner.