Fire Engulfs Truck Laden with Paddy After Tyre Burst on Highway, Driver Escapes Unhurt

A truck filled with paddy caught fire near Khursodi village on the Balaghat-Gondia highway in the Navegaon rural police station area of Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday night due to a tyre burst while it was on the road. The severe accident reportedly occurred when the truck, bearing registration number MH 35 K 5729 and laden with sacks of paddy, was en route from the Kalpathari procurement centre in Lanji to Garra warehouse, when the mishap took place on the highway.
Upon seeing the flames, all vehicles on both sides of the highway came to a halt. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Navegaon police and fire brigade personnel, who arrived at the scene after being informed, doused the fire. Timely relief efforts helped save a large quantity of government paddy.
It was reported that after the truck's tyre burst, a fire broke out in the lower part of the truck, which soon escalated into flames. The driver immediately stopped the truck and jumped out to save his life.
Regarding the incident, Navegaon Station House Officer Amit Agrawal stated that some sacks of paddy were soaked in water due to the firefighting efforts, raising concerns about their potential spoilage. After the fire was extinguished, the paddy sacks were loaded onto another truck.
Big NewsView All
Madhya Pradesh
Trending