Fire Engulfs Truck Laden with Paddy After Tyre Burst on Highway, Driver Escapes Unhurt

A truck filled with paddy caught fire near Khursodi village on the Balaghat-Gondia highway in the Navegaon rural police station area of Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday night due to a tyre burst while it was on the road. The severe accident reportedly occurred when the truck, bearing registration number MH 35 K 5729 and laden with sacks of paddy, was en route from the Kalpathari procurement centre in Lanji to Garra warehouse, when the mishap took place on the highway.