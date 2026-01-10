10 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Balaghat

Fire Engulfs Truck Laden with Paddy After Tyre Burst on Highway, Driver Escapes Unhurt

Truck Fire: A fierce fire broke out in a truck laden with paddy due to a tyre burst. The fire caused a long traffic jam on both sides of the road. Firefighters struggled hard to bring the blaze under control. The accident occurred on the Balaghat-Gondia highway.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Balaghat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 10, 2026

Truck Fire

A truck filled with paddy caught fire near Khursodi village on the Balaghat-Gondia highway in the Navegaon rural police station area of Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday night due to a tyre burst while it was on the road. The severe accident reportedly occurred when the truck, bearing registration number MH 35 K 5729 and laden with sacks of paddy, was en route from the Kalpathari procurement centre in Lanji to Garra warehouse, when the mishap took place on the highway.

Upon seeing the flames, all vehicles on both sides of the highway came to a halt. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Navegaon police and fire brigade personnel, who arrived at the scene after being informed, doused the fire. Timely relief efforts helped save a large quantity of government paddy.

A Small Spark Quickly Turned into Flames

It was reported that after the truck's tyre burst, a fire broke out in the lower part of the truck, which soon escalated into flames. The driver immediately stopped the truck and jumped out to save his life.

Remaining Paddy Loaded onto Another Truck and Dispatched

Regarding the incident, Navegaon Station House Officer Amit Agrawal stated that some sacks of paddy were soaked in water due to the firefighting efforts, raising concerns about their potential spoilage. After the fire was extinguished, the paddy sacks were loaded onto another truck.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

10 Jan 2026 02:16 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Balaghat / Fire Engulfs Truck Laden with Paddy After Tyre Burst on Highway, Driver Escapes Unhurt

Big News

View All

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

MP News: Worm Found in Mouthwash at Bhopal Hospital Sparks Outrage

Bhopal

ED Raids BJP Leader’s Farmhouse in Money Laundering Case; Area Sealed, CRPF Deployed

ED Raids
Betul

Three friends en route to Mahakaleshwar darshan die, had set out on pilgrimage from Telangana 8 days prior

तेज रफ्तार बनी जानलेवा
Ujjain

MP Reels Under Cold Wave, Mercury Dips to 3 Degrees, Children Shiver in Morning Chill

severe Cold Wave Jet Stream snowfall Temperature drop fog alert mp mausam
Bhopal

Indore Gripped by Cold Wave; Biting Cold Expected for Next Three Days, Flights Delayed

MP weather record breaking winter
Indore
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.