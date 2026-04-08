CG Police Transfer: Major Reshuffle in Police Department, Several Station In-Charges Moved, See List

Meanwhile, Inspector Liladhar Rathore, who was previously posted in Bodhghat, has been removed from there and given the responsibility of Kotwali station in-charge. In the same sequence, Inspector Shivanand Singh has been made the Karapavand station in-charge. Inspector Bhola Singh Rajput, posted in Kotwali, has been removed and appointed as the Cyber Cell in-charge, so that work can be done towards effective control of cybercrimes. Inspector Basant Khalko has been given the responsibility of the SC/ST police station, while Inspector Dilbagh Singh has been made the in-charge of the Traffic branch.