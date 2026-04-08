CG Police Transfer: Major Reshuffle in Police Department, Several Station In-Charges Moved, See List

Major reshuffle in the police department (photo source – Patrika)
CG Police Transfer: Extensive administrative changes have been made in the police department in Balodabazar district. Under the order issued by Superintendent of Police Bhavna Gupta, several station in-charges have been transferred and assigned new responsibilities. This reshuffle was carried out specifically after the transfer of two station in-charges to Raipur, creating a new administrative structure in the district.
According to the issued order, Lakhesh Kewat has been handed over the command of the Kotwali police station located at the district headquarters, which is considered an important station in the district. Meanwhile, Pramod Singh has been appointed as the Suhela station in-charge, where he has been given the important responsibility of maintaining law and order. In addition, Dhirendra Nath Dubey has been made the in-charge of Simga police station, while Praveen Minj has been assigned the responsibility of Kasdol police station.
Through these appointments, the police department has attempted to make the working system more effective in various areas. The objective of this administrative reshuffle is to strengthen law and order in the district, improve policing, and provide prompt and effective services to the general public. The new station in-charges are expected to work actively in their respective areas, prioritising crime control and public safety.
Meanwhile, a major administrative reshuffle was also carried out in the police department in Bastar district recently. Under the order issued by the Superintendent of Police of the district, Shailabh Sinha, the work areas of a total of 10 station in-charges and inspectors have been changed, with the aim of making the departmental working system more effective and smooth. According to the issued list, Inspector Tammeshwar Chauhan has been handed over the command of the Bodhghat police station.
Meanwhile, Inspector Liladhar Rathore, who was previously posted in Bodhghat, has been removed from there and given the responsibility of Kotwali station in-charge. In the same sequence, Inspector Shivanand Singh has been made the Karapavand station in-charge. Inspector Bhola Singh Rajput, posted in Kotwali, has been removed and appointed as the Cyber Cell in-charge, so that work can be done towards effective control of cybercrimes. Inspector Basant Khalko has been given the responsibility of the SC/ST police station, while Inspector Dilbagh Singh has been made the in-charge of the Traffic branch.