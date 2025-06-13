Rajasthan Govt to Transfer ₹400 Crore Today, Thousands to Benefit

Approximately ₹400 crore will be directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ accounts. This amount represents the first, second, and third installments for house construction. Notably, those whose houses are already complete will receive symbolic keys on stage, while new beneficiaries will receive housing sanction letters.

However, the most significant aspect of this event is its strategic importance in the context of election preparations. The BJP aims to strengthen its tribal base in the Wagad region, encompassing Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, and Salumber districts. This event is therefore considered a strategic move ahead of the panchayat elections.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several senior state ministers will share the stage at the event. This is not merely a development programme but also a demonstration of the balance of power and organisation. An exhibition by the agriculture and horticulture departments will also be held for farmers, showcasing models such as polyhouses, shade nets, and improved mango varieties. The selection of Banswara is not coincidental. Bordering Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the tribal equation in this district is crucial for the BJP. This is why the event is being viewed as a major political signal.