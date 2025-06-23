Two 15 KM Bypasses Open in Rajasthan, Shortening Banswara-Dungarpur Distance

Previously, the distance between Dungarpur and Banswara was approximately 110 km; it has now been reduced to 100 km. National Highway 927-A, from Swarupganj to the Ratlam border, was announced in 2013. This 311-kilometre-long national highway has been constructed as a two-lane paved shoulder road.

Previously, the Rajasthan State Road Development Corporation was responsible for road construction from Banswara to beyond Danu, towards the Madhya Pradesh border. Subsequently, the National Highways Authority of India completed an 18-kilometre stretch from Banswara to Vajwana in January 2020.

Several Villages to be Freed from Heavy Vehicle Traffic The Gadhi-Partapur bypass was approved under the 2020-21 annual work plan. The 6.5 km bypass runs from the Agarpura intersection, through the inner areas, and exits at Kheda. Villages along the current Banswara route—Kheda, Nawagaon, Bhagura Mod, Bedwa, Partapur, Gadhi, Choupasang, Kumji Ka Parada, and Mor—will be free from heavy vehicle traffic.

Currently, the distance between Kheda and the Agarpura intersection is 16 kilometres. With the construction of the 6.5 km bypass, approximately 9.5 km will be reduced from the main route. A high-level bridge has also been constructed over the Chap river, which flows between the Kheda and Agarpura bypass route.

Meanwhile, work on the 8.90 km Sagwara bypass is in its final stages. A bypass has been created for Varada village on this route, eliminating the need for vehicles to enter the village. This bypass was started several months ago.

Drivers will no longer need to enter Varada village, Sagwara town, Gadhi, and Partapur. They will now be able to reach their destinations more easily and quickly. The construction of the Sagwara and Gadhi-Partapur bypasses will allow large vehicles to bypass these towns, eliminating traffic jams.

₹187.65 lakh was sanctioned for both bypasses. The total cost of construction for the 15.40 km of bypasses, including civil works, roads, and bridges, amounted to ₹88 crore. The remaining funds were used for land acquisition, high-tension line shifting, pipeline shifting, and other works.

A tender of ₹48 crore was issued for the 36-kilometre stretch from Vajwana to Sagwara, and ₹151 crore for the 62-kilometre stretch from Sagwara to Motli Mod, Dungarpur.