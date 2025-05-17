Rajasthan: Balotra Granted UIT Status, Boosting Development of Town and 121 Villages

The formation of the UIT will accelerate development work in Balotra city and its surrounding peri-urban belt. This will facilitate the execution of projects such as roads, drains, and streetlights, following urban standards. Along with the Nagar Parishad, the UIT will establish new dimensions in the city’s development. With the commencement of the refinery after the textile industries in Balotra, the city’s population has increased, and its area has doubled. Therefore, the UIT has been formed to expand and develop basic amenities.

City Development Projects to Gain Momentum UIT President Sushil Kumar Yadav shared his vision with Patrika. Yadav stated that, in accordance with the state government’s intentions, a concrete action plan will be implemented to transform Balotra city through the UIT. Along with developing the refinery and other industrial units and commercial areas, the city’s main intersections, main roads, and prominent locations will be identified, and various development projects will be prioritised to enhance the city’s appearance. Basic amenities will also be expanded. The establishment of the UIT will accelerate development work in the city and its surrounding peri-urban belt. He said that to make Balotra a smart city, they will move forward with a new vision by coordinating with departments related to development.

The UIT’s jurisdiction includes Balotra city, the Balotra Nagar Parishad area, Shani Dham Jerala, Awas Yojana Majiwala, Majisa Nagar Jasol, Jaswantsingh Nagar, Jasol, Temawās, Pachpadra, Mandapura, Vejajiki Dhani, Sindhia ki Dhani, Chirdhani, Rupada Nagar, Gopdi, Godaron ki Dhani, Mallinath Nagar, Chandion ki Dhani, Shivnathpura, Rewada Jetamāl, Rewada Barthan, and 121 villages. These include 95 villages in Pachpadra tehsil, 7 villages in Kalyanpur tehsil, 17 villages in Patodi tehsil, as well as Jasol and Balotra areas.