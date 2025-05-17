scriptRajasthan: Balotra Granted UIT Status, Boosting Development of Town and 121 Villages | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Barmer

Rajasthan: Balotra Granted UIT Status, Boosting Development of Town and 121 Villages

The state government has issued a notification establishing a Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) for the proper development of the Balotra region in Balotra district.

BarmerMay 17, 2025 / 03:51 pm

Patrika Desk

balotra got uit status

balotra got uit status

Due to the presence of the Pachpadra Refinery and Petrochemical Zone in Balotra district, the state government issued a notification on Friday, forming a Nagar Vikas Nyas (UIT) for the proper development of the Balotra region. District Collector Sushil Kumar Yadav has been appointed as the first president of the UIT.
The formation of the UIT will accelerate development work in Balotra city and its surrounding peri-urban belt. This will facilitate the execution of projects such as roads, drains, and streetlights, following urban standards. Along with the Nagar Parishad, the UIT will establish new dimensions in the city’s development. With the commencement of the refinery after the textile industries in Balotra, the city’s population has increased, and its area has doubled. Therefore, the UIT has been formed to expand and develop basic amenities.

City Development Projects to Gain Momentum

UIT President Sushil Kumar Yadav shared his vision with Patrika. Yadav stated that, in accordance with the state government’s intentions, a concrete action plan will be implemented to transform Balotra city through the UIT. Along with developing the refinery and other industrial units and commercial areas, the city’s main intersections, main roads, and prominent locations will be identified, and various development projects will be prioritised to enhance the city’s appearance. Basic amenities will also be expanded. The establishment of the UIT will accelerate development work in the city and its surrounding peri-urban belt. He said that to make Balotra a smart city, they will move forward with a new vision by coordinating with departments related to development.
The UIT’s jurisdiction includes Balotra city, the Balotra Nagar Parishad area, Shani Dham Jerala, Awas Yojana Majiwala, Majisa Nagar Jasol, Jaswantsingh Nagar, Jasol, Temawās, Pachpadra, Mandapura, Vejajiki Dhani, Sindhia ki Dhani, Chirdhani, Rupada Nagar, Gopdi, Godaron ki Dhani, Mallinath Nagar, Chandion ki Dhani, Shivnathpura, Rewada Jetamāl, Rewada Barthan, and 121 villages. These include 95 villages in Pachpadra tehsil, 7 villages in Kalyanpur tehsil, 17 villages in Patodi tehsil, as well as Jasol and Balotra areas.

News / Barmer / Rajasthan: Balotra Granted UIT Status, Boosting Development of Town and 121 Villages

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

National News

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

3 hours ago

Haryana Board 10th Result 2025 Released

Education News

Haryana Board 10th Result 2025 Released

in 4 hours

IMD Issues Orange Alert: Heavy Winds, Thunderstorms Predicted for Rajasthan Districts

Jaipur

IMD Issues Orange Alert: Heavy Winds, Thunderstorms Predicted for Rajasthan Districts

in 4 hours

MP electricity prices double those in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, consumers frustrated

Bhopal

MP electricity prices double those in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, consumers frustrated

3 hours ago

Latest Barmer

Rajasthan: Barmer Under Lockdown Amidst Red Alert

News

Rajasthan: Barmer Under Lockdown Amidst Red Alert

1 week ago

Two Men Rape Woman in Moving Car After Breaking into Her Home

News

Two Men Rape Woman in Moving Car After Breaking into Her Home

3 weeks ago

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Unexpected Reunion with Old Friend During Barmer Visit

News

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Unexpected Reunion with Old Friend During Barmer Visit

2 months ago

Rajasthan Diwas 2025: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Transfers ₹375 Crore to Women’s Accounts

News

Rajasthan Diwas 2025: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Transfers ₹375 Crore to Women’s Accounts

2 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.