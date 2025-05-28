scriptFour-Vehicle Collision in Barmer Kills Two | Latest News | Patrika News
Barmer

Four-Vehicle Collision in Barmer Kills Two

Barmer Horrific Accident: A devastating accident occurred on Tuesday night on National Highway-68 near Hatheetla toll plaza in the Sadar Thana area of Barmer. Four vehicles collided, resulting in the death of two people in a luxury car and serious injuries to five others in other vehicles.

BarmerMay 28, 2025 / 09:47 am

Patrika Desk

Barmer Horrific Accident: A horrific accident occurred in Barmer on Tuesday night near the Hathitala toll plaza on National Highway-68, within the Sadar police station area. Four vehicles collided, resulting in the death of two people in a luxury car and serious injuries to five others in the other vehicles. Eyewitnesses described a loud bang followed by a series of collisions, leaving the vehicles severely damaged. A part of a tempo was found 50 feet away from the impact site. The injured were trapped in the wreckage and had to be rescued by villagers and police before being taken to hospital.

Multiple Vehicle Collision

According to Barmer police, a tractor was travelling from Dhorimanna towards Barmer when it was rear-ended by a tempo. Both vehicles were extensively damaged. A car then collided with these two, followed by a Scorpio. This resulted in a multiple-vehicle pile-up.

Two Dead, Several Seriously Injured

Bharat Bhai son of Madhav Bhai Thakur, resident of Patan, and Kallaji son of Ranaji Baspa, resident of Patan, died in the accident. The injured include Kamlesh son of Sujanaram, resident of Jainiyon ki Beri Dhorimanna; Ashok son of Hariram Bishnoi, resident of Rohilla Purv, Dhorimanna; Dashrath Bhai son of Ambaram Thakur, Patan; Ajit son of Vishnu, resident of Baspa, Patan; and Prafull Bhai son of Shashi Bhai Thakur, resident of Patan. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the mortuary of the government hospital for post-mortem on Wednesday morning. Deputy Ramesh Sharma and Kotwali police station in-charge Balbhadra Singh visited the hospital after the accident.

Highway Jam

The series of collisions caused a traffic jam on the highway. The screams of the injured could be heard. Locals rushed to the scene. Following the incident, Barmer SP Narendra Singh Meena and Sadar Thana officer Satyaprakash Bishnoi arrived with their teams. The injured were taken to the government hospital in private vehicles. The damaged vehicles were removed to restore traffic flow on the highway.
According to reports, after the tractor, tempo, and car collision, an oncoming Scorpio also crashed. The Scorpio, travelling from Barmer, collided with the car and overturned upon braking. The seatbelts of the Scorpio occupants deployed, saving their lives.

