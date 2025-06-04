scriptFive Night Skincare Habits That Could Be Harming Your Skin | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Beauty Tips

Five Night Skincare Habits That Could Be Harming Your Skin

If you pay close attention to your nighttime skincare routine, avoid these mistakes to achieve healthier, glowing skin. Here are five mistakes to avoid in your night skincare routine.

Jun 04, 2025 / 12:50 pm

Patrika Desk

Nighttime Skin Care

Night Skincare Tip: Do you think that only expensive makeup and skincare products guarantee glowing skin? Or that only morning skincare is essential? If so, you’re wrong. The nighttime is the most crucial time for skincare after a day’s routine.
Often people don’t realise that common mistakes in their night skincare routine can harm their skin’s health. If you want your skin to always remain healthy, fresh, and radiant, it’s very important to pay special attention to these five night skincare habits.

Five Mistakes to Avoid

Don’t Forget to Remove Makeup

Leaving makeup on your face overnight can clog skin pores, leading to breakouts, dullness, and premature ageing. Gently remove makeup with a makeup remover or coconut oil to allow your skin to breathe and remain healthy.

Choose the Right Face Wash

Every skin type needs different care. Harsh face washes can strip the skin of its natural moisture. Use a gentle and mild face wash to remove dirt, sweat, and oil from the day, leaving your skin feeling refreshed.

Don’t Ignore Toner

Applying toner after washing your face improves the skin’s pH balance and tightens pores. Natural toners like rose water not only provide freshness but are also suitable for all skin types.

Get Enough Sleep

Skin repairs itself at night. Lack of sleep can lead to problems like dark circles, puffy eyes, and tired-looking skin. Getting 7 to 8 hours of deep sleep every day is essential for beautiful and healthy skin.

Don’t Forget to Clean Your Pillowcase

Every night, your face comes into contact with your pillowcase. Bacteria, oil, and dead skin cells on a dirty pillowcase can cause pimples. It’s best to use silk or satin fabric and change your pillowcase twice a week.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.

News / Lifestyle News / Beauty Tips / Five Night Skincare Habits That Could Be Harming Your Skin

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

COVID-19 Resurgence: 21 Deaths in 48 Hours, Active Cases Exceed 4,300

National News

COVID-19 Resurgence: 21 Deaths in 48 Hours, Active Cases Exceed 4,300

in 4 hours

Nine Killed in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

National News

Nine Killed in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

in 4 hours

Shreyas Iyer's Heartfelt Post-Match Comments Win Hearts After PBKS's Narrow IPL 2025 Final Loss to RCB

Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer's Heartfelt Post-Match Comments Win Hearts After PBKS's Narrow IPL 2025 Final Loss to RCB

in 8 minutes

IPL 2025 Prize Money: Players from 4 teams strike it rich – who won which award and how much?

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Prize Money: Players from 4 teams strike it rich – who won which award and how much?

in 24 minutes

Latest Beauty Tips

Turmeric Paste for Skin: Benefits and How to Use

Lifestyle News

Turmeric Paste for Skin: Benefits and How to Use

6 days ago

Nautapa 2025: Skincare Tips for Beating the Heat

Lifestyle News

Nautapa 2025: Skincare Tips for Beating the Heat

3 weeks ago

5 Amazing Benefits of Clove Oil for Your Face This Summer

Beauty Tips

5 Amazing Benefits of Clove Oil for Your Face This Summer

1 month ago

Almond Oil: For Radiant Skin and Strong Hair in Every Season

Beauty Tips

Almond Oil: For Radiant Skin and Strong Hair in Every Season

1 month ago

Trending Lifestyle News

Five Night Skincare Habits That Could Be Harming Your Skin

ब्यूटी टिप्स

Five Night Skincare Habits That Could Be Harming Your Skin

in 5 hours

Six Foods PCOS Women Should Avoid: Expert Advice

स्वास्थ्य

Six Foods PCOS Women Should Avoid: Expert Advice

14 hours ago

Skipping Meals for Dieting: A Risky Health Trade-off

स्वास्थ्य

Skipping Meals for Dieting: A Risky Health Trade-off

2 days ago

AI Doctors: Patients Seeking Diagnoses via Photo Upload

स्वास्थ्य

AI Doctors: Patients Seeking Diagnoses via Photo Upload

3 days ago

12-3-30 Walking Method: The Trending New Weight-Loss Technique

स्वास्थ्य

12-3-30 Walking Method: The Trending New Weight-Loss Technique

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.