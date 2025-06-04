Five Night Skincare Habits That Could Be Harming Your Skin

Often people don’t realise that common mistakes in their night skincare routine can harm their skin’s health. If you want your skin to always remain healthy, fresh, and radiant, it’s very important to pay special attention to these five night skincare habits.

Five Mistakes to Avoid Don’t Forget to Remove Makeup Leaving makeup on your face overnight can clog skin pores, leading to breakouts, dullness, and premature ageing. Gently remove makeup with a makeup remover or coconut oil to allow your skin to breathe and remain healthy.

Choose the Right Face Wash Every skin type needs different care. Harsh face washes can strip the skin of its natural moisture. Use a gentle and mild face wash to remove dirt, sweat, and oil from the day, leaving your skin feeling refreshed.

Don’t Ignore Toner Applying toner after washing your face improves the skin’s pH balance and tightens pores. Natural toners like rose water not only provide freshness but are also suitable for all skin types.

Get Enough Sleep Skin repairs itself at night. Lack of sleep can lead to problems like dark circles, puffy eyes, and tired-looking skin. Getting 7 to 8 hours of deep sleep every day is essential for beautiful and healthy skin.

Don’t Forget to Clean Your Pillowcase Every night, your face comes into contact with your pillowcase. Bacteria, oil, and dead skin cells on a dirty pillowcase can cause pimples. It’s best to use silk or satin fabric and change your pillowcase twice a week.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.