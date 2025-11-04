Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Raw Papaya vs. Ripe Papaya: Which is Better for a Healthy Scalp and Preventing Hair Fall?

Use Ripe Papaya or Raw Papaya for the hair growth is the most important question. If you also have this question, then find out which one gives better results in hair care.

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

Raw Papaya Vs Ripe Papaya (Image: Freepik)

Raw Papaya Vs Ripe Papaya: Everyone desires thick, strong, and shiny hair. However, given today's lifestyle, poor diet, and pollution, numerous hair-related problems are being observed. This leads people to opt for expensive treatments that weaken hair roots, resulting in dry, lifeless, and damaged-looking hair. Nowadays, many natural tricks are going viral on social media, one of which is applying papaya to the hair. This raises the question: is it better to apply ripe papaya or raw papaya to the hair? If you have the same question, let's find out which one yields better results in hair care.

Ripe Papaya

Rich in Antioxidants

Ripe papaya contains beta-carotene and antioxidants, which protect hair from damage caused by pollution and sun rays. Its use makes hair strong and shiny.

Keeps Hydrated

Ripe papaya is rich in water, which helps maintain moisture in the hair roots. Additionally, it reduces dryness and split ends.

Essential Protein

It contains natural proteins and sugars that nourish hair roots and prevent hair fall.

How to Use

  • Mash ripe papaya thoroughly.
  • Add a little honey or yogurt to it.
  • Now, apply this mixture well to the hair and scalp.
  • After 20 minutes, wash your hair with lukewarm water.

Raw Papaya

Rich in Enzymes

Raw papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which helps remove dead cells and dirt from the scalp. This cleans the hair follicles and improves hair growth.

Rich in Nutrients

Raw papaya contains vitamins A, C, and E, which nourish the hair. Vitamin A helps in producing natural oil (sebum) in the scalp, preventing hair from drying or breaking.

How to Use

Make a paste of raw papaya and you can also add a little honey to it. Apply it well to the hair and leave it on for some time. Then, wash your hair with lukewarm water.

Which is Better for Hair?

If you have hair problems like dandruff, dirt, or scalp issues, using raw papaya will be better. However, if your hair is dry, lifeless, or damaged, ripe papaya will be more beneficial for you. In fact, both types of papaya nourish and strengthen hair in their own ways. You can use both alternately to ensure complete hair care.

