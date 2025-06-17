Start Your Day with This Five-Step Skincare Routine for Radiant Skin

Why does skin need two different routines during the day?You might wonder why you need two different skincare routines (morning and night). Let’s clarify: both routines are essential because their purposes are entirely different!
Step by Step Skincare RoutinesA morning skincare routine isn’t difficult; consistent application is key to achieving good results. Follow these five easy steps for a perfect start to your day:
1. CleanserKeeping your skin clean is crucial in today’s polluted environment. Begin your routine with a gentle cleanser. This removes dirt and prevents dead skin cells from accumulating.
Dry skin: Cleansers with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid cleanse while hydrating. Cream-based cleansers are suitable.
Massage the cleanser onto your face for 60 seconds using gentle strokes, rinse with lukewarm water, and pat dry.
2. TonerApply toner after cleansing to balance your skin’s pH level and provide extra cleansing. It minimizes pores and prepares your skin for subsequent products. Hydration: Toners containing niacinamide, rice water, rose water, and hyaluronic acid.
Oil control: Toners containing green tea, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid.
Blemishes: Niacinamide toner evens skin tone.
Spray it onto your skin or apply it with a cotton pad, and allow it to fully absorb.
3. SerumSerums have lightweight, small molecules that penetrate deep into the skin, delivering fast, targeted results. Blemishes: Niacinamide
Anti-aging: Retinol
Hydration: Hyaluronic acid
Radiance: Vitamin C
Apply 2-3 drops to your face and neck, patting gently.
4. MoisturizerMoisturizer locks in the benefits of the serum, keeping your skin hydrated and radiant throughout the day. Oily/Combination skin: Gel-based creams containing niacinamide, salicylic acid, and green tea.
Dry skin: Those containing ceramides and hyaluronic acid.
Mature skin: Those containing ingredients like resveratrol, retinol, and vitamin E.
Apply a sufficient amount of moisturizer and massage gently until fully absorbed.
5. SunscreenSunscreen is your skin’s shield against harmful UV rays. It’s essential both indoors and outdoors. It protects against sun damage, dark spots, and premature aging. Choose an SPF 30 or higher and PA+++.
For prolonged outdoor exposure, choose SPF 50 or higher.
Apply at least 15 minutes before going outside and reapply every 3-4 hours for optimal protection.