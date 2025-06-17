scriptStart Your Day with This Five-Step Skincare Routine for Radiant Skin | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Start Your Day with This Five-Step Skincare Routine for Radiant Skin

Start your day with this Five-step morning skincare routine to achieve radiant skin.

Jun 17, 2025 / 01:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Morning Skin Care Tips: If you pay attention to your skin, you can hear what it’s saying. In today’s whirlwind of viral trends and fleeting fashions, it’s easy to lose touch with your skin’s needs. Chasing viral products and treatments can leave your skin confused and potentially damaged. Starting your day with these five simple step-by-step skincare routines can help you achieve glowing skin.
A good and consistent morning routine can enhance your skin’s radiance. Here’s a simple morning skincare routine that can help you achieve naturally healthy and radiant skin.

Why does skin need two different routines during the day?

You might wonder why you need two different skincare routines (morning and night). Let’s clarify: both routines are essential because their purposes are entirely different!
Throughout the day, your skin is exposed to various external factors like sun, pollution, and dust, which can dull its radiance. Therefore, you need both morning and night routines to prepare and repair your skin.
A morning skincare routine prepares your skin for the day, protecting it from sun damage and free radicals.

A night skincare routine supports your skin’s natural repair process while you sleep, allowing it to heal and rejuvenate.

Step by Step Skincare Routines

A morning skincare routine isn’t difficult; consistent application is key to achieving good results. Follow these five easy steps for a perfect start to your day:

Morning skin care steps.

1. Cleanser

Keeping your skin clean is crucial in today’s polluted environment. Begin your routine with a gentle cleanser. This removes dirt and prevents dead skin cells from accumulating.
Oily/Acne-prone skin: Cleansers containing salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and niacinamide open pores and reduce redness. Foam or gel-based cleansers are good choices.
Dry skin: Cleansers with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid cleanse while hydrating. Cream-based cleansers are suitable.
Massage the cleanser onto your face for 60 seconds using gentle strokes, rinse with lukewarm water, and pat dry.

2. Toner

Apply toner after cleansing to balance your skin’s pH level and provide extra cleansing. It minimizes pores and prepares your skin for subsequent products.

Hydration: Toners containing niacinamide, rice water, rose water, and hyaluronic acid.
Oil control: Toners containing green tea, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid.
Blemishes: Niacinamide toner evens skin tone.
Spray it onto your skin or apply it with a cotton pad, and allow it to fully absorb.

3. Serum

Serums have lightweight, small molecules that penetrate deep into the skin, delivering fast, targeted results.

Blemishes: Niacinamide
Anti-aging: Retinol
Hydration: Hyaluronic acid
Radiance: Vitamin C
Apply 2-3 drops to your face and neck, patting gently.

4. Moisturizer

Moisturizer locks in the benefits of the serum, keeping your skin hydrated and radiant throughout the day.

Oily/Combination skin: Gel-based creams containing niacinamide, salicylic acid, and green tea.
Dry skin: Those containing ceramides and hyaluronic acid.
Mature skin: Those containing ingredients like resveratrol, retinol, and vitamin E.
Apply a sufficient amount of moisturizer and massage gently until fully absorbed.

5. Sunscreen

Sunscreen is your skin’s shield against harmful UV rays. It’s essential both indoors and outdoors. It protects against sun damage, dark spots, and premature aging.

Choose an SPF 30 or higher and PA+++.
For prolonged outdoor exposure, choose SPF 50 or higher.
Apply at least 15 minutes before going outside and reapply every 3-4 hours for optimal protection.
By following these simple steps, you can protect and nourish your skin every day.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.

