7 December 2025,

Sunday

Natural Remedies for Hair Loss: 5 Everyday Items to Reduce Hair Fall

Hair loss has become a common problem nowadays. Due to a poor lifestyle, stress, incorrect diet, and pollution, hair weakening or thinning has increased.

2 min read
Patrika Desk

Dec 07, 2025

Natural Remedies for Hair Loss: Hair loss has become a common problem nowadays due to changing lifestyles, stress, and incorrect hair-care habits. Many people try expensive products and treatments, but often their effects do not last long. The good news is that by incorporating some simple natural remedies into your daily routine, hair fall can be significantly reduced. These methods not only nourish the scalp but also strengthen the roots, reducing the risk of baldness.

Massage your scalp daily

Gently massaging your scalp with oil for 5-10 minutes daily is extremely beneficial for your hair. This increases blood circulation in the scalp, delivering nourishment to the roots and accelerating hair growth. Regular massage can also provide significant relief from problems like dryness, breakage, and dandruff.

Onion Juice

Onion juice has long been a popular home remedy for preventing hair fall. The sulfur present in it helps revive hair roots. Applying onion juice to the scalp strengthens hair and increases the possibility of new hair growth in thinning areas. Using it 2-3 times a week yields good results.

Lemon Juice

Lemon is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which protect hair from breakage and fall. Its juice keeps the scalp clean and removes excess oil, dandruff, and accumulated dirt. Hair becomes stronger on a clean scalp, and hair fall reduces. Remember to always dilute lemon juice with water or oil before applying it directly.

Aloe Vera Gel

If your hair is consistently dry, lifeless, and affected by dandruff, aloe vera gel can be very effective. Its anti-bacterial properties protect the scalp from infections and provide natural moisture to the hair. Regular application of aloe vera not only makes hair soft but also improves its growth.

Fish Oil

Fish oil is an excellent source of Omega-3 fatty acids, which nourish hair follicles and strengthen them. Consuming fish oil capsules or including fish in your diet reduces scalp inflammation and helps stop hair fall. Regular consumption makes hair appear thicker and healthier.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended solely to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy on their own but to seek advice from an expert or doctor related to that medical practice.

Published on:

07 Dec 2025 01:43 pm

