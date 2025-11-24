Maliput Melodies: Villagers Unite to Create Film, Relatives Play Roles, Screened at IFFI

Goa/Panaji. "Water changes at every ghat, language at every kos..." and adding to this line, "Every village has as many people as there are stories." This statement perfectly fits the Odia anthology film "Maliput Melodies". This is a movie that an entire village came together to make. The characters in this film are actually uncles, aunts, grandparents, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law. Let's learn the complete story of its making from the film's producer Kaushik Das and director Vishal Patnaik. They shared the story of the film's making in a conversation with Patrika's Ravi Kumar Gupta.