Akshaye Khanna's Demands Lead to Exit from Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3'

The issue is not limited to just finances. It is also being reported that Akshaye wanted some significant changes in the on-screen look of his character. He desired his appearance in 'Drishyam 3' to be distinctly different and more impactful than in the previous instalment. However, an agreement could not be reached between the film's producers and Akshaye on these 'creative differences' and 'financial' matters, leading to the breakdown.