24 December 2025,

Wednesday

Bollywood

Akshaye Khanna's Demands Lead to Exit from Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3'

Akshaye Khanna is currently garnering praise for his role as Rahman Dacoit in the film Dhurandhar, but he has broken his fans' hearts. It is reported that the actor has stepped away from 'Drishyam 3'.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 24, 2025

Akshaye Khanna opts out of Ajay Devgn Drishyam 3 after success of dhurandhar he demand higher fee

Akshaye Khanna (Image: Patrika)

The name on everyone's lips in Bollywood these days is Akshaye Khanna. His fierce portrayal of 'Rahman Dacoit' in the film 'Dhurandhar' has won over the audience. While Akshaye is celebrating this success, a piece of news has emerged that has dealt a major blow to the fans of the 'Drishyam' film series.

The release date of 'Drishyam 3' was recently announced. The film is set to hit the box office on October 2 next year. Now, according to the latest media reports, Akshaye Khanna has parted ways with Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film 'Drishyam 3'. It is being said that some issues have arisen between the makers and Akshaye, due to which the actor has decided it is best to step away from the project.

Akshaye Khanna Out of 'Drishyam 3'?

According to a report by 'Bollywood Machine', the phenomenal success of the film 'Dhurandhar' has skyrocketed Akshaye Khanna's brand value overnight. It is reported that following this success, Akshaye's stance has changed slightly. He has demanded a significant increase in his fee for 'Drishyam 3'.

Akshaye Khanna Wants More Than Just Money, Also a Look Change

The issue is not limited to just finances. It is also being reported that Akshaye wanted some significant changes in the on-screen look of his character. He desired his appearance in 'Drishyam 3' to be distinctly different and more impactful than in the previous instalment. However, an agreement could not be reached between the film's producers and Akshaye on these 'creative differences' and 'financial' matters, leading to the breakdown.

Could Akshaye Khanna Make a Comeback?

Meanwhile, sources close to Akshaye Khanna have indicated that while the differences are substantial, his discussions with the producers are not entirely over. Neither Akshaye nor the film's makers have officially confirmed his departure yet. In such a scenario, fans are hoping that a middle ground might be found, and they might get to witness the chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna on screen once again.

'Dhurandhar' Sets New Box Office Records

The primary reason behind the surge in Akshaye Khanna's demand is the box office collection of 'Dhurandhar'. This film, starring actors like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, crossed the ₹555 crore mark in India within just 17 days of its release. Globally, the film has earned over ₹847 crore. In light of this film's success, the makers have also announced its sequel, 'Dhurandhar 2', which is expected to release on March 19, 2026.

24 Dec 2025 11:19 am

