From Stardom to Scrutiny: Celebrities Who Faced Legal Trouble in 2025

Arshad Warsi, known as Bollywood's 'Circuit', also found himself on the list of those in the news for the wrong reasons this year. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) took strict action against Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti, banning them from the stock market for one year. The couple was accused of defrauding investors through a "pump and dump" scheme involving the shares of Sadhana Broadcast. In addition to the market ban, SEBI also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on each of them. "Pump and dump" is a fraudulent strategy where the price of a company's stock is artificially inflated, often by spreading false news about significant investments or large orders. Once the stock price rises, the perpetrators sell their shares for a substantial profit, while ordinary investors suffer significant losses as the artificially inflated stock price inevitably falls.