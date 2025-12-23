From Stardom to Scrutiny: Celebrities Who Faced Legal Trouble in 2025

(PC: Facebook)
2025 Year Ender News: As 2025 draws to a close, it's evident that several celebrities found themselves in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. While prominent figures like Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa faced scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), others encountered legal action over fraud allegations. Let's take a look at the stars whose fortunes took a downturn in 2025.
Prominent names, including former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, recently made headlines when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized assets worth millions from them. This list also included Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra, and Neha Sharma. The ED took this action in connection with a money laundering case linked to the online betting app 1x Bet. Assets seized include ₹2.5 crore belonging to Yuvraj Singh, ₹8.26 lakh from Robin Uthappa, ₹2.02 crore from Urvashi Rautela, ₹1 crore from Sonu Sood, ₹1.26 crore from Neha Sharma, and ₹47.20 lakh from Ankush Hazra. Prior to this, action was also taken against cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina.
Similar to these celebrities, veteran Bollywood actors Alok Nath and Shreyas Talpade also became part of the news for unfortunate reasons. Both faced fraud allegations, and a case was registered against them in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. An FIR was filed against them in a case of fraud involving investment in the Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Co-operative Society. Alok Nath, known as Bollywood's 'Babuji', and Shreyas Talpade were the brand ambassadors for this society. The FIR names 22 individuals, including these two. According to reports, the company promised attractive returns on investment to villagers, allegedly defrauding over 500 people of approximately ₹5 crore. Alok Nath and Shreyas Talpade's names also surfaced in another case related to Haryana.
Arshad Warsi, known as Bollywood's 'Circuit', also found himself on the list of those in the news for the wrong reasons this year. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) took strict action against Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti, banning them from the stock market for one year. The couple was accused of defrauding investors through a "pump and dump" scheme involving the shares of Sadhana Broadcast. In addition to the market ban, SEBI also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on each of them. "Pump and dump" is a fraudulent strategy where the price of a company's stock is artificially inflated, often by spreading false news about significant investments or large orders. Once the stock price rises, the perpetrators sell their shares for a substantial profit, while ordinary investors suffer significant losses as the artificially inflated stock price inevitably falls.
Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were in the news over a ₹60 crore fraud case. Businessman Deepak Kothari accused them of cheating and filed a complaint. Kothari alleges that Shilpa and Raj defrauded him in a ₹60 crore loan-cum-investment deal. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police is investigating the matter. However, Shilpa and Raj have consistently denied the allegations, stating that the case is being criminalised without any legal basis.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone faced an FIR in Rajasthan this year. While their direct involvement might seem unusual, the case serves as a cautionary tale for celebrities regarding the importance of endorsing products judiciously. A resident of Bharatpur filed a complaint against them, making them parties to the case due to a defect in his Alcazar car, as they were brand ambassadors for the company. Shah Rukh and Deepika approached the High Court, where they received relief, and the court stayed the FIR proceedings.
Several other prominent stars came under the ED's radar. Cases were filed against Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj, among others, for promoting illegal betting apps. Following the police FIR, the Enforcement Directorate proceeded with the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This led to a series of clarifications. Vijay Deverakonda stated that he only promoted the skill-based gaming platform A23, which concluded in 2023. Prakash Raj admitted to promoting such apps in 2016 but also stated that he later realised his mistake and distanced himself from them. Rana Daggubati maintained that he had done nothing wrong.
Let's also take a look at the wealth of these celebrities. Yuvraj Singh's net worth is estimated to be around ₹320 crore, while Robin Uthappa is worth ₹110 crore. Bollywood star Sonu Sood possesses assets worth approximately ₹140 crore. Urvashi Rautela is significantly ahead of Sonu Sood in this regard, with a net worth of around ₹230-240 crore. Three years ago, Bollywood's 'Babuji' Alok Nath's assets were valued at ₹75-80 crore, while Shreyas Talpade's net worth stands at ₹37 crore. Arshad Warsi is reported to be worth ₹325 crore. Similarly, Shilpa Shetty's net worth is ₹140 crore, Shah Rukh Khan's net worth is ₹12,490 crore, and Deepika Padukone's total wealth is ₹500 crore. Vijay Deverakonda has total assets of ₹55 crore. Rana Daggubati is worth ₹45 crore, and Prakash Raj owns ₹35-40 crore.
