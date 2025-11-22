Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Hair Growth: Want Thick and Long Hair? Add These Five Vitamins to Your Diet

If there is a deficiency of vitamins in the diet, problems like hair fall, thinning, and slow growth increase. Know which foods can provide you with these vitamins and how to get healthy, shiny, and long hair naturally.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

Hair growth

Hair growth (Image: Patrika)

Hair growth: Everyone wants their hair to grow quickly, be thick, and look shiny. But the truth is, amidst stress, poor diet, excessive styling, and pollution, our hair doesn't get the love it deserves. Oils, masks, and serums help from the outside, but the real strength comes from within. And vitamins play the biggest role in this.

If your diet lacks the right vitamins, your hair starts to break, appearing thin and lifeless. The good news is that consuming the right nutrients can make a noticeable difference in your hair. So, let's explore the 5 best vitamins that accelerate hair growth and keep them healthy.

Biotin – Hair's Best Friend

Biotin is known as the vitamin for hair. It helps in producing keratin, which is the foundation of your hair, skin, and nails. A deficiency in biotin leads to hair breakage and slow growth. You can find it in eggs, nuts, seeds, salmon, and sweet potatoes. You can also opt for supplements if you wish.

Vitamin D – The Builder of New Hair Roots

If you're experiencing hair loss or thinning, a lack of Vitamin D could be the reason. It helps in creating new hair follicles. The easiest way to get it is by sunbathing for 15-20 minutes daily. It can also be found in fatty fish, mushrooms, and milk.

Vitamin E – A Spa Treatment for the Scalp

Vitamin E increases blood circulation, which nourishes the roots and promotes faster hair growth. It protects against free radicals, making hair shiny and healthy. You can get it from almonds, sunflower seeds, spinach, and avocados.

Vitamin A – For Shiny and Strong Hair

This vitamin is essential for the growth of every cell, including hair. It helps in producing sebum, which keeps the scalp hydrated. You can find it in carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and kale. Be cautious, as excessive Vitamin A intake can lead to hair loss, so balance is key.

Vitamin C – Essential Not Just for Immunity, but Also for Hair Growth

Vitamin C aids in collagen production, which strengthens hair roots. It also helps in absorbing iron, which prevents hair loss. You can get it from oranges, lemons, strawberries, guavas, bell peppers, and broccoli.

Not Just Vitamins, Hair Care is Also Important

  • Get an oil massage 1-2 times a week.
  • Cleanse with a gentle shampoo and conditioner.
  • Scalp massages improve blood circulation and strengthen hair.

Adopt Natural Hair Care

Stay away from chemical-laden shampoos and serums. Use herbal shampoos (containing Amla, Shikakai, Reetha) and natural serums (with rosemary or onion extract). This will keep your scalp healthy, reduce hair fall, and enhance natural shine.

