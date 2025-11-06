Happiest City in Asia: Mumbai Ranks Among Top 10 Happiest Cities in Asia

Happiest City In Asia: Mumbai, affectionately known as the Dream City, is now also being recognised as the Happy City. According to a new survey report by Time Out, Mumbai has been declared the Happiest City in Asia. The survey was conducted among over 18,000 people, asking them about their experience living in their city, covering aspects like culture, food, nightlife, and people's happiness. Let's take a look at the complete list of the top 10 happiest cities.