Lifestyle News

Happiest City in Asia: Mumbai Ranks Among Top 10 Happiest Cities in Asia

Mumbai has been chosen as the happiest city in Asia in this 2025 survey. Let's find out the names of the other nine happiest cities in Asia.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

Mumbai (Image: Patrika)

Happiest City In Asia: Mumbai, affectionately known as the Dream City, is now also being recognised as the Happy City. According to a new survey report by Time Out, Mumbai has been declared the Happiest City in Asia. The survey was conducted among over 18,000 people, asking them about their experience living in their city, covering aspects like culture, food, nightlife, and people's happiness. Let's take a look at the complete list of the top 10 happiest cities.

Why Did Mumbai Become Asia's Happiest City?

94% of Mumbaikars said that the city brings them happiness.
89% of people agreed that they feel happier in Mumbai than in other places.
88% said they feel that happiness in the city has increased in recent times.
87% acknowledged that the people here are themselves very cheerful.

According to experts, Mumbai's vibrant nightlife, the Bollywood industry, numerous career opportunities, and its street food culture keep the city alive and spirited.

Asia's Top 10 Happiest Cities 2025

  • Mumbai, India
  • Beijing, China
  • Shanghai, China
  • Chiang Mai, Thailand
  • Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Hong Kong
  • Bangkok, Thailand
  • Singapore
  • Seoul, South Korea

Why Did Other Major Cities Lag Behind?

Interestingly, modern cities like Tokyo, Singapore, and Seoul have fallen behind in the happiness race this time. According to the survey, only 70% of people in Tokyo said their city makes them happy. Experts believe that the fast-paced lifestyle and lack of work-life balance here could be the reason.

Every Street Holds a Smile

From Marine Drive to the aroma of Vada Pav, Mumbai gives its people a reason to live every day.
Perhaps this is why this city has become the capital of happiness across Asia this time.

Updated on:

06 Nov 2025 05:09 pm

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 05:06 pm

