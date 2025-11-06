Happiest City in Asia: Mumbai Ranks Among Top 10 Happiest Cities in Asia

Mumbai (Image: Patrika)
Happiest City In Asia: Mumbai, affectionately known as the Dream City, is now also being recognised as the Happy City. According to a new survey report by Time Out, Mumbai has been declared the Happiest City in Asia. The survey was conducted among over 18,000 people, asking them about their experience living in their city, covering aspects like culture, food, nightlife, and people's happiness. Let's take a look at the complete list of the top 10 happiest cities.
94% of Mumbaikars said that the city brings them happiness.
89% of people agreed that they feel happier in Mumbai than in other places.
88% said they feel that happiness in the city has increased in recent times.
87% acknowledged that the people here are themselves very cheerful.
According to experts, Mumbai's vibrant nightlife, the Bollywood industry, numerous career opportunities, and its street food culture keep the city alive and spirited.
Interestingly, modern cities like Tokyo, Singapore, and Seoul have fallen behind in the happiness race this time. According to the survey, only 70% of people in Tokyo said their city makes them happy. Experts believe that the fast-paced lifestyle and lack of work-life balance here could be the reason.
From Marine Drive to the aroma of Vada Pav, Mumbai gives its people a reason to live every day.
Perhaps this is why this city has become the capital of happiness across Asia this time.
