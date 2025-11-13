Fast Fashion's Environmental Toll: How Producing a Pair of Jeans Consumes 7,500 Litres of Water

Fashion, once considered a way to express new ideas and present oneself well, has now become a cause of increasing pollution on Earth. Changing trends every season have made fashion cheap and disposable; this is fast fashion. The process of making clothes is poisoning our rivers, polluting the air, and the environment bears a burden for every single thread produced. Fashion is no longer just a matter of style; it has become a serious global issue connected to the Earth, water, and human life. India should now focus on 'Green in India' along with 'Make in India'.