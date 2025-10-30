Winter Lips Tips: Natural Ways to Get Relief from Dry Lips in Winter

Winter Lips Tips (Image: Freepik)
Winter Lips Tips: In the winter season, while cold winds make the skin dry, its most significant impact is seen on our lips. Due to the cold and dry air, the moisture in the lips is rapidly depleted, causing them to crack and peel. Even after repeatedly applying lip balm, the lips feel dry. If you are also troubled by this problem, there is no need to worry. By adopting some easy and natural home remedies, you can make your lips soft, pink, and healthy again. Let's learn these effective tips for special lip care in winter.
Honey is a natural moisturiser that instantly reduces dryness of the lips. Glycerin, on the other hand, locks in moisture by forming a protective layer on the lips. Mix a few drops of glycerin into a teaspoon of honey and apply it to your lips before going to bed at night. Your lips will feel smooth and hydrated by morning.
The fatty acids present in coconut oil deeply nourish the lips. It is also naturally anti-bacterial, which helps in faster healing of chapped lips. Apply coconut oil gently two to three times a day. You can keep it in a small container in your pocket.
A gentle scrub is essential to remove dead skin. Lemon contains Vitamin C, which keeps the lips light and fresh. To make this, mix a few drops of lemon juice into half a teaspoon of sugar and gently massage it onto your lips for 1-2 minutes, then wash it off. Doing this twice a week is sufficient.
This tried-and-tested remedy from grandmothers still works today. Cream deeply moisturises the lips, and rose water adds softness. For this, mix a few drops of rose water into 1 teaspoon of cream, apply it to your lips, and clean it off after 15 minutes.
Many people reduce their water intake in winter, but this becomes the biggest reason for dryness. Drink at least 8 glasses of water daily. When you are hydrated from within, your lips also remain naturally soft.
