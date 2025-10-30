Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Lifestyle News

Winter Lips Tips: Natural Ways to Get Relief from Dry Lips in Winter

Due to dry air, the moisture in the lips depletes rapidly, causing them to crack and peel. Despite frequent application of lip balm, the lips continue to feel dry.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

Winter Lips Tips (Image: Freepik)

Winter Lips Tips: In the winter season, while cold winds make the skin dry, its most significant impact is seen on our lips. Due to the cold and dry air, the moisture in the lips is rapidly depleted, causing them to crack and peel. Even after repeatedly applying lip balm, the lips feel dry. If you are also troubled by this problem, there is no need to worry. By adopting some easy and natural home remedies, you can make your lips soft, pink, and healthy again. Let's learn these effective tips for special lip care in winter.

The Magic of Honey and Glycerin

Honey is a natural moisturiser that instantly reduces dryness of the lips. Glycerin, on the other hand, locks in moisture by forming a protective layer on the lips. Mix a few drops of glycerin into a teaspoon of honey and apply it to your lips before going to bed at night. Your lips will feel smooth and hydrated by morning.

Coconut Oil

The fatty acids present in coconut oil deeply nourish the lips. It is also naturally anti-bacterial, which helps in faster healing of chapped lips. Apply coconut oil gently two to three times a day. You can keep it in a small container in your pocket.

Lemon and Sugar Scrub

A gentle scrub is essential to remove dead skin. Lemon contains Vitamin C, which keeps the lips light and fresh. To make this, mix a few drops of lemon juice into half a teaspoon of sugar and gently massage it onto your lips for 1-2 minutes, then wash it off. Doing this twice a week is sufficient.

Cream and Rose Water

This tried-and-tested remedy from grandmothers still works today. Cream deeply moisturises the lips, and rose water adds softness. For this, mix a few drops of rose water into 1 teaspoon of cream, apply it to your lips, and clean it off after 15 minutes.

Stay Hydrated

Many people reduce their water intake in winter, but this becomes the biggest reason for dryness. Drink at least 8 glasses of water daily. When you are hydrated from within, your lips also remain naturally soft.

Extra Tips

  • Avoid licking your lips repeatedly, as this increases dryness.
  • Always apply lip balm when going out.
  • Avoid chemical-laden lip products available in the market and choose organic balms.

Lifestyle News

