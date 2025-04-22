Jawed Habib Shares Dry Hair Remedy

scriptJawed Habib Shares Dry Hair Remedy | Latest News | Patrika News
Home Remedies for Dry Hair: If your hair has become dry and dead, this article is for you. Famous hair expert Jawed Habib has shared a simple home remedy using only yoghurt and mustard oil. Learn how these two ingredients can work together to beautify your hair.

Apr 22, 2025 / 05:09 pm

Patrika Desk

Home Remedies For Dry Hair: If your hair is dry, dead, and tangled, there’s no need to worry anymore. It’s frustrating when expensive hair products, frequent salon treatments, and experimentation fail to improve hair health. In such cases, a simple home remedy from famous hair expert Jawed Habib can provide relief from these problems. He believes that true hair care can be achieved using natural ingredients found in the kitchen.

Jawed Habib’s Home Remedy

Jawed Habib believes that hair care should begin from within, and kitchen ingredients are best for this. His favourite hair mask is a pack made by mixing two tablespoons of mustard oil into a bowl of fresh yoghurt.
Apply this pack thoroughly to your hair, starting from the roots. Then cover your hair and leave it for 5 to 7 minutes. Afterwards, wash it off with a mild shampoo. If your hair is very dry, you can use this remedy twice a week.

5 Amazing Benefits of Mustard Oil and Yoghurt for Hair

1. Eliminates Dryness

The biggest problem with dry hair is lack of moisture. The lactic acid and natural moisture in yoghurt deeply nourish the hair. This gradually reduces dryness, leaving hair softer.
2. Nourishes the Scalp

Mustard oil increases blood circulation in the scalp, keeping it healthy. Its antifungal and antibacterial properties protect the scalp from infection and itching. People suffering from scalp irritation, sweating, or dryness should definitely try this pack.
3. Makes Hair Soft, Shiny and Lustrous

This natural hair pack of yoghurt and oil improves hair texture. When hair receives proper nourishment, it naturally starts to shine. You can feel the effect after the first use itself.
4. Reduces Dandruff

The antibacterial and antifungal properties in yoghurt help to cleanse the scalp of dandruff. It removes dirt from the hair roots, refreshing them. This pack can be very beneficial for those who frequently suffer from dandruff.
5. Improves Hair Growth

Mustard oil strengthens hair roots. This reduces hair fall and adds strength. Strong roots lead to faster hair growth. This pack is a good option for getting long and thick hair.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medicine or treatment.

