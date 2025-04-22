Jawed Habib Shares Dry Hair Remedy

Jawed Habib’s Home Remedy Jawed Habib believes that hair care should begin from within, and kitchen ingredients are best for this. His favourite hair mask is a pack made by mixing two tablespoons of mustard oil into a bowl of fresh yoghurt.

Apply this pack thoroughly to your hair, starting from the roots. Then cover your hair and leave it for 5 to 7 minutes. Afterwards, wash it off with a mild shampoo. If your hair is very dry, you can use this remedy twice a week.

5 Amazing Benefits of Mustard Oil and Yoghurt for Hair 1. Eliminates Dryness The biggest problem with dry hair is lack of moisture. The lactic acid and natural moisture in yoghurt deeply nourish the hair. This gradually reduces dryness, leaving hair softer.

2. Nourishes the Scalp Mustard oil increases blood circulation in the scalp, keeping it healthy. Its antifungal and antibacterial properties protect the scalp from infection and itching. People suffering from scalp irritation, sweating, or dryness should definitely try this pack.

3. Makes Hair Soft, Shiny and Lustrous This natural hair pack of yoghurt and oil improves hair texture. When hair receives proper nourishment, it naturally starts to shine. You can feel the effect after the first use itself.

4. Reduces Dandruff The antibacterial and antifungal properties in yoghurt help to cleanse the scalp of dandruff. It removes dirt from the hair roots, refreshing them. This pack can be very beneficial for those who frequently suffer from dandruff.

5. Improves Hair Growth Mustard oil strengthens hair roots. This reduces hair fall and adds strength. Strong roots lead to faster hair growth. This pack is a good option for getting long and thick hair.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medicine or treatment.