Flood havoc in Punjab, 51 dead so far, lakhs affected

According to the meteorological department, there is no rain warning for the next two days, leading to a gradual improvement in the situation. However, the Ghaggar river water level is still at a dangerous level. Experts believe that climate change, a poor drainage system and illegal mining have exacerbated the disaster. While an average of 7.5 million hectares of land is affected by floods in India every year, this time 1.17 million hectares of agricultural land has been destroyed in Punjab.