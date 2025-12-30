PAN Aadhaar Link Status: Link your PAN and Aadhaar by December 31 or face invalidation; check your status now

PAN Aadhar Link Status (Image: AI)
PAN Aadhaar Link Status: The year 2025 is coming to an end, and in reality, we have only one day left. Amidst this, a very important deadline is looming over us. If you don't pay attention to it, the New Year celebrations might be dampened. We are talking about your PAN Card.
Imagine, you go to the bank on January 1 for an important transaction and find out that your PAN card has become just a piece of plastic, meaning it has been deactivated. Scary, isn't it? But this could be true if you haven't linked your PAN with Aadhaar by December 31, 2025.
Don't panic, there is still time. And the best part is, it's very easy to check if your PAN is linked or not. Let us tell you the whole story and how you can resolve it from home.
Now you might be thinking, "I got it linked a long time ago, why all this new fuss?" Actually, this news is especially important for those who got their PAN card made before October 1, 2024, and that too using the 'Aadhaar Enrolment ID' (the slip you get before getting an Aadhaar).
The Income Tax Department clearly states that it is mandatory to link all such PAN cards with Aadhaar by December 31, 2025. If this is not done, those PAN cards will stop working from January 1, 2026.
The good news is that until the deadline, i.e., December 31, this work is absolutely free. However, we Indians have a habit of doing everything at the last moment. Here, this mistake can prove costly. If you go to get it linked after the deadline, you will have to pay a penalty of ₹1000. That is, your pocket will be unnecessarily emptied.
You don't need to go to a cyber cafe or pay an agent. You can check this from your mobile in two ways.
This is the most reliable method. Just follow the steps given below.
As soon as you click, a message will appear on the screen. If it says "Already Linked", congratulations, you are safe. If not, start the linking process immediately.
If you don't feel like visiting the website or the internet is slow, use the old method, this is the SMS method.
Whether it's banking, the stock market, or buying property, a vehicle doesn't move an inch without a PAN card. So, don't wait for the 31st. Pick up your phone now, check the status (Link PAN with Aadhaar online) and be worry-free.
